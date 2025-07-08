JLR announces major decline in sales as Trump tariffs and older models stall deliveries

JLR has reported a major slump in sales with President Trump’s US tariffs having a major impact on deliveries

The British marque has announced that retail sales slid by 15.1% to 94,420 units in the three months to June, with bosses also pointing to the planned wind-down of older Jaguar models.

The Midlands-based carmaker also saw wholesale sales drop to 87,286 units – a 10.7% decline on the same point last year.

The company said the significant fall in sales was partly driven by the pause in shipments to the US in April after President Trump’s administration introduced new tariff plans.

In April, the US government said it would launch an additional 25% tariff on car imports into the US, in an effort to encourage more car production within the country.

However, the US and UK have since agreed a deal which would see a lower 10% tariff applied to the first 100,000 UK-manufactured cars imported into the US each year.

UK cars imported to the US beyond this threshold will however face a 27.5% tariff.

JLR halted new shipments to the US in April but restarted exports in early May amid hopes that a trade deal for the sector would be struck.

The car firm said on Monday that wholesale sales in North America dropped by 12.2% year-on-year after the pause.

Wholesale sales in the UK plunged by 25.5% after the market was particularly hit by the ‘planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models’.

Jaguar stopped selling new cars in the UK late last year as it shifts its production to new electric models, which are set to go on sale in 2026.

JLR reported that Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models therefore represented 77.2% of all wholesale volumes, compared with 67.8% a year earlier.