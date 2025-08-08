Used car market surpasses four million sales in H1 for first time since 2019

The used car market saw enough vehicles change hands in H1 of 2025 to put it 1% away from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

So far, 4.01m used cars have been sold which is the first time since 2019 that the UK used car market has passed 4m by the half year point.

During the second quarter 1.99m used car transactions also took place, making it the best Q2 since 2021.

The market grew by 1.7% in the tenth consecutive quarter of growth, and the first half year figures are now 2.2% ahead of the same period in 2024.

Petrol was still the most popular fuel type and sales rose by 1.5% during Q2, followed by diesel cars although transactions of this fuel type dropped by 4.3%.

Nearly 1 in 10 used cars sold in Q2 were electrified (9.7%) with pure battery electric vehicles seeing the most growth with sales up 40%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Surpassing the four million half-year milestone for the first time since 2019 shows the UK’s used car market is building back momentum.

‘That’s good news for the industry and for motorists who benefit from more choice and affordability across a range of higher tech, cleaner vehicles, notably in the emerging electric vehicle sector.

‘To maintain this trajectory, a thriving new car market must be delivered across the segments, along with accelerated investment into the charging network to give every driver the ability to switch.’

James Wilson, COO of used car marketplace Motorway, comments: ‘With another quarter of growth, momentum is building in the used-car market.

‘New car supply issues and cost-of-living pressures continue to push buyers towards more affordable used options, particularly EVs.

‘Price parity between EVs and ICE [internal combustion engine] cars has arrived. In Q2, the average price that dealers paid for a used EV via our platform was £16,841, compared to just over £17,000 for an ICE vehicle – a stark contrast to the £3,000 premium EVs held this time last year.

‘This shift, combined with rising consumer confidence, will accelerate EV adoption through the used market.’

John Cassidy, managing director of sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance, added: ‘While consumer demand for new registrations tails off, the latest quarterly data on used cars show a market going from strength to strength.

‘The reason for this is simple – with more options of second-hand vehicles, including an ever-increasing pool of electric vehicle (EV) stock, buyers are more reluctant to consider purchasing new cars.

‘This is especially true with the current difficult economic environment forcing consumers to tighten purse strings and look to make more prudent purchases.

‘Though time will tell if the new EV grants will lead to an uptick in new vehicle sales, the government’s decision to end EV’s exemption from the Vehicle Excise Duty and the Expensive Car Supplement will have also pushed more motorists to the used market.

‘Reconsidering these changes will be crucial for the government to both boost the new car market and meet its own exacting target to achieve its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate target by 2030.’