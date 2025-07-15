Car dealer Yeomans Group opens new Bexhill site after adding Mazda to list of brand partners

Dealer group Yeomans has added to its list of retail partners agreeing a new deal to represent Mazda on the south coast.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has opened a new showroom in Bexhill after signing up with the Japanese brand for the first time.

The showroom officially began trading at the start of the month, marking a return to the town for Mazda, following a six month absence.

The dealership is already proving to be a major hit with local car buyers, with the site offering both new and approved used stock.

Commenting on the new partnership, James Smith, managing director and chairman of Yeomans Group, said: ‘I am pleased to start our new partnership with Mazda UK on the Sussex Coast.

‘It is great to bring such an iconic brand back to the area after a short absence. Local Mazda customers will be greeted by familiar faces in our new dealership in Bexhill on Sea that have many years of combined experience with Mazda in the local area.

‘Mazda is a brand that we at Yeomans have long admired and I’m confident that the new partnership will continue to grow in the future.’

Bosses at Mazda say they are ‘delighted’ with the new deal and looking forward to working with Yeomans, which they say has a track record of delivering ‘outstanding performance’.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Yeomans to the Mazda dealership family.

‘They are a group that delivers outstanding performance with their existing partners and their built on trust customer promise aligns perfectly with Mazda’s customer-focused approach to both sales and after sales.

‘It’s also a particularly exciting time for Yeomans to join the Mazda retail network, as over the next year we will launch the all-new Mazda CX-5 and the fully electric Mazda6e.’