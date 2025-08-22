Used car supermarket Fords of Winsford announces three-year Sale Sharks sponsorship deal

Family-run used car supermarket Fords of Winsford has signed a new three year deal to become the official car retail partner of Sale Sharks.

The landmark agreement will see the firm’s logo appear on the sleeves of the Sharks’ men’s and women’s teams kits throughout the 2025/26 season.

The club kicks off its Gallagher Prem campaign against Gloucester on September 25 with all rugby fans at the game set to be entered into a special prize draw to try and win a car, courtesy of Fords of Winsford (FOW).

To celebrate the partnership, season ticket holders will also be rewarded with a fantastic upgrade worth £399 when choosing the used car supermarket for their next vehicle.

Throughout the coming season, the group will also be running the ‘FOW Power Kick’ challenge, which will give fans the chance to kick a goal in order to win a car.

FOW Car Supermarket Director John Ford said: “It’s an exciting time for everyone at FOW.

“Alongside our recently announced expansion in Manchester, I’m delighted to share we’ve partnered with the amazing team at Sale Sharks.

“Our shared goals cascade throughout every level of the business and I couldn’t be happier to support a club that shares our values to succeed.”

Sale Sharks Commercial Director Luisa d’Aprano added: ‘FOW Car Supermarket is one of the most recognisable businesses and brands in the north.

‘It is a business with family at its core and I’m so excited to see what we can achieve together over the next three years and, hopefully, beyond.

‘It is so important for us to work alongside businesses that share our values and that is very clearly the case with John and his fantastic team.

‘I know fans are going to love what we’ve got planned for matchdays.’