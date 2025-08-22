Small Cars Direct boss Alex Bradley is named as final guest at Car Dealer Podcast Live

Small Cars Direct boss Alex Bradley has been named as the third and final panelist at next month’s Car Dealer Podcast Live.

Bradley will be joining Polestar boss Matt Galvin and Waylands’ marketing director Vicky Hart at the special live recording on September 24.

Along with the Car Dealer Podcast team of James Baggott, Jon Reay, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin, our panel will be tasked with taking a look at the biggest news stories of 2025.

Bradley, based in New Milton, set up Small Cars direct back in 2016 – having previously owned and run Apsley Cars.

He also spent two years in various sales and marketing roles at Nissan and has a deep understanding of how the motor trade operates.

Confirming our latest guest, Car Dealer editor-in-chief, Baggott said: ‘I am really excited that Alex Bradley from Small Cars Direct is joining us as the third and final guest at Car Dealer Podcast Live next month.

‘Alex has got some brilliant stories and insights to share, and I know our audience will love hearing from him.

‘With the line-up now complete, it’s set to be a fantastic event – so don’t hang about, grab your tickets before they’re gone.’

We previously paid a visit to Bradley’s business in February of last year, with the full video available to watch at the top of this story.

Join the show

The episode recording kicks off at 4pm this year, with guests able to arrive from 3.30pm when free teas and coffees will be served.

We’ll ask you to take your seats just before the recording gets underway so you can listen to our guests but also be ready with your questions. At half-time we’ll have a break before continuing with the show.

The Podcast Live takes place in a picturesque setting in Abingdon. Along with the show itself, tickets include a barbecue buffet dinner for all attending and a summer party that will continue until midnight.

Last year the conversations went on long into the night with many choosing to stay overnight, so this year we’ve arranged the bar to stay open even later!

Guests can also choose to upgrade their ticket to include a hotel room below, with the show taking place at the hotel it’s an easy walk back to the room after the party if you choose to do so.