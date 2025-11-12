Motorpoint confirms sky-high profits as used car supermarket group caps remarkable turnaround

Motorpoint has capped a remarkable turnaround in fortunes by confirming soaring profits in the first half of the year.

Car Dealer reported last month that the used car supermarket giant was expecting an improved performance in the six months to the end of September and the impressive set of numbers have now been confirmed.

Filing its interim results via the London Stock Exchange, the firm said it made a pre-tax profit of £3.6m – an 80% rise on the same time last year.

The figure also represents 87% of the £4.1m the company made throughout the entirety of last year, meaning it is on course to smash that number when its full year results are published.

Turnover also increased by 15% to an impressive £647.7m with EBITDA – the measure by which the Car Dealer Top 100 is ranked – climbing 22.5% to £13.6m.

Elsewhere, the firm’s retail volumes rose by 8.9% to 32,940 units with overall vehicle sales increasing 9.5% to 47,40o, once wholesale deals were also factored in.

Throughout the period, Motorpoint made an average gross profit of £1,349 on every retail vehicle sold, despite cars slowing slightly slower, taking an average of 49 days to shift.

The impressive figures represent a major turnaround for the company, having booked a £10.4m loss in FY24.

It was also forced to axe 60 jobs in July 2023, and was labelled as ‘overvalued’ by brokers. The firm also found itself battered by falling used car prices in the first half of 2023.

Reflecting on a successful start to this year, Mark Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer of Motorpoint Group PLC said: ‘I am pleased to report another strong performance in the first half of the year, in which we increased our retail volumes by 8.9% and gross profit by 10.7%.

‘We significantly outperformed the wider used car market during the period, demonstrating that our proposition to make car buying easy continues to resonate strongly with customers.

‘Our strategic investment in technology and the use of data and AI, combined with the exceptional service provided by our highly engaged team, has enabled us to sell more vehicles at market leading pricing and provide our customers with a seamless car buying experience.

‘With technology, data and AI integral to our growth strategy going forward, we are also excited by several other strategic initiatives including new store openings, investment in existing stores and the expansion of our supply channels.’

Looking ahead, the firm says it has ‘strong momentum’ heading into the second half of the year, supported by ‘stable’ used car prices and ‘strong’ metal margins.

It has also increased stock levels ahead of what is expected to be a busy trading period in Q4, with bosses hoping for an ‘acceleration of strategic growth plans’.

However, while the company is expecting macroeconomic pressures to gradually ease, Carpenter remains ‘mindful’ of the impact of this month’s Budget.

He added: ‘While we are mindful of the imminent Autumn Budget, and the subsequent effect on the consumer environment, trading since the period end confirms that demand for Motorpoint cars remains strong.

‘We therefore remain confident in our competitive offering and believe we are well positioned to continue to grow our position in the market while delivering sustainable shareholder value.’

The full interim accounts can be viewed here.