Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist: Which dealers have made the cut?

Our mystery shoppers have completed their tough job – and today we can reveal who has made the Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist.
Over the last two weeks, our mystery shoppers have been calling, emailing, messaging and visiting all of the car dealers who made our Nominations List.
Their performances were cross referenced with online reviews and feedback from a variety of platforms, while judges assessed citations for the nominated businesses.
Below, you can see who made our shortlist and who will be in the running for our Used Car Awards 2024, sponsored by Black Horse, on Monday, November 24.
On the night, awards host Mike Brewer will name a winner and two highly commended placed firms in each of the categories.
Judge and awards host Mike Brewer said:’Every year, countless numbers of individuals across the motor trade put themselves up for one of our gongs – and for our judges, the job doesn’t get any easier.
‘The mystery shopping stage is really where the cream starts to rise to the top. So if you’ve made it to this point, you should give yourself a well deserved pat on the back.
‘It’s not long now until the big day, and I can’t wait to be up on that big stage, handing out the trophies to people that have worked so hard to be there!’
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 24 at The Brewery in London.
It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
Motors will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invitation-only after party sponsored by RAC and Vehicles in Video.
Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘As ever, it’s been an incredibly tough challenge for our nominated companies this year.
‘The mystery shopping phase has been fascinating, and it’s always interesting to see how the very best perform.
‘I can’t wait to join everyone at my favourite event of the year – and celebrate the achievements of some truly fantastic businesses and people.’
Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.
Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Leigh McAvoy, LM Motor Company
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge
Craig Walker, Culloden Cars
Bowen’s Garage
Carite Service Centre
Greg Mitchell Motors
Redgate Lodge
Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Cleevely EV
Drive Green
Electric Cars UK
EV Experts
R Symons
Acklam Cars
Carbase
Greg Mitchell Motors
NK Motors
Saltmarine Cars
Acklam Cars
Bowen’s Garage
Carvender
Saltmarine Cars
Small Cars Direct
ASK Motors
Car Planet
Hilton Garage
MB Motors Ballymena
Romans International
Carbase
Frosts Cars
Infinity Motors
Pine Lodge Cars
Sutherland Automotive
Alexanders Prestige
Auto-Sportiva
Lumen Automotive
Romans International
Tom Hartley Jr
Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors
Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars
William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva
Eric Papa, Vanstar Wakefield
Jay Singh, ASK Motors
Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales
Jordan Day, Carite
Philip Dorey, Revento Motors
Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Acklam Cars
Crompton Way Motors
David Spear Commercials
Redgate Lodge
Top 555
Car Quay
Crompton Way Motors
First4Car
FOW Manchester
Stratus Cars
Acklam Cars
Parkway Volkswagen Kettering
Performance Paddock
Scuderia Prestige Automobile
Simpsons Cars
Anchor Vans
JDM Automotive Carlisle
Norwich Van Centre
Vanbase
Vanstar
Car Planet
Lexus UK
Steven Eagell Group
Sytner
TrustFord
No shortlist announced
Audi
Renault
Skoda
Toyota
Volkswagen
AWS Autos
Carscierge
NK Motors Long Eaton
SVM Automotive
Trade Smart Car Sales
Car Planet
Cartime
FOW Car Supermarket
Hilton Garage
HPL Motors
Crompton Way Motors
JMC Used Cars
Nolan Cars
Northover Cars
Strenue
Carite
GKS of Ivybridge
Greg Mitchell Motors
Plympton Car Centre
RS Car Sales
Bob Davies Car Sales
Browns Car Company
Car Quay
First4Car
Infinity Motors
Greenhous
Snows
Steven Eagell
Swansway
Waylands
No nominations announced
No nominations announced