Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist: Which dealers have made the cut?

Our mystery shoppers have completed their tough job – and today we can reveal who has made the Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist.

Over the last two weeks, our mystery shoppers have been calling, emailing, messaging and visiting all of the car dealers who made our Nominations List.

Their performances were cross referenced with online reviews and feedback from a variety of platforms, while judges assessed citations for the nominated businesses.

Below, you can see who made our shortlist and who will be in the running for our Used Car Awards 2024, sponsored by Black Horse, on Monday, November 24.

On the night, awards host Mike Brewer will name a winner and two highly commended placed firms in each of the categories.

Judge and awards host Mike Brewer said:’Every year, countless numbers of individuals across the motor trade put themselves up for one of our gongs – and for our judges, the job doesn’t get any easier.

‘The mystery shopping stage is really where the cream starts to rise to the top. So if you’ve made it to this point, you should give yourself a well deserved pat on the back.

‘It’s not long now until the big day, and I can’t wait to be up on that big stage, handing out the trophies to people that have worked so hard to be there!’

Ticket sales are open now.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 24 at The Brewery in London.

It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

Motors will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino. There will also be an invitation-only after party sponsored by RAC and Vehicles in Video.

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott added: ‘As ever, it’s been an incredibly tough challenge for our nominated companies this year.

‘The mystery shopping phase has been fascinating, and it’s always interesting to see how the very best perform.

‘I can’t wait to join everyone at my favourite event of the year – and celebrate the achievements of some truly fantastic businesses and people.’

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.

Used Car Awards 2025 Shortlist

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Leigh McAvoy, LM Motor Company

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Craig Walker, Culloden Cars

Bowen’s Garage

Carite Service Centre

Greg Mitchell Motors

Redgate Lodge

Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Cleevely EV

Drive Green

Electric Cars UK

EV Experts

R Symons

Acklam Cars

Carbase

Greg Mitchell Motors

NK Motors

Saltmarine Cars

Acklam Cars

Bowen’s Garage

Carvender

Saltmarine Cars

Small Cars Direct

ASK Motors

Car Planet

Hilton Garage

MB Motors Ballymena

Romans International

Carbase

Frosts Cars

Infinity Motors

Pine Lodge Cars

Sutherland Automotive

Alexanders Prestige

Auto-Sportiva

Lumen Automotive

Romans International

Tom Hartley Jr

Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors

Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars

William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Eric Papa, Vanstar Wakefield

Jay Singh, ASK Motors

Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales

Jordan Day, Carite

Philip Dorey, Revento Motors

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Acklam Cars

Crompton Way Motors

David Spear Commercials

Redgate Lodge

Top 555

Car Quay

Crompton Way Motors

First4Car

FOW Manchester

Stratus Cars

Acklam Cars

Parkway Volkswagen Kettering

Performance Paddock

Scuderia Prestige Automobile

Simpsons Cars

Anchor Vans

JDM Automotive Carlisle

Norwich Van Centre

Vanbase

Vanstar

Car Planet

Lexus UK

Steven Eagell Group

Sytner

TrustFord

No shortlist announced

Audi

Renault

Skoda

Toyota

Volkswagen

AWS Autos

Carscierge

NK Motors Long Eaton

SVM Automotive

Trade Smart Car Sales

Car Planet

Cartime

FOW Car Supermarket

Hilton Garage

HPL Motors

Crompton Way Motors

JMC Used Cars

Nolan Cars

Northover Cars

Strenue

Carite

GKS of Ivybridge

Greg Mitchell Motors

Plympton Car Centre

RS Car Sales

Bob Davies Car Sales

Browns Car Company

Car Quay

First4Car

Infinity Motors

Greenhous

Snows

Steven Eagell

Swansway

Waylands

No nominations announced

