Afterparty and casino await at Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025 – book your tickets now

The party atmosphere will be in full flow at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards with a special afterparty and casino.

Sponsored by RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video, the glitzy afterparty has become an incredibly popular part of the Used Car Awards in recent years, with 2025 set to be best yet.

Starting at midnight and going on into the small hours, the afterparty is invitation only – so book your place NOW as tickets are strictly limited.

Those interested in getting their place should email RAC Dealer Network directly by clicking here.

Meanwhile, a pre-awards VIP reception and after-show casino, both sponsored by Motors, will keep the party atmosphere going too.

The VIP reception will be the perfect gathering to wet appetites ahead of the awards, where the cream of the industry will be announced.

After the awards, dealers will be able to head down to the glitzy Motors Casino.

The used car marketplace has confirmed casino-goers will be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:

£500 – 1st prize

£350 – 2nd prize

£150 – 3rd prize

The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by Motors to collect their prizes.

Lee Coomber, RAC client director, said: ‘We are really pleased once again to be supporting the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025.

‘The event is a great opportunity for the automotive industry to come together and celebrate the achievements and success stories from the last 12 months.

‘Sponsoring the afterparty this year alongside our partners Vehicles In Video allows people to continue their celebration together.

‘We would like to wish all those shortlisted for an award this year the best of luck and we look forward to joining the celebrations on the night.’

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, are being held at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 24.

The shortlist revealing who’s in contention for an award has already been published.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have the RAC Dealer Network and Vehicles in Video sponsoring the afterparty at the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards — it’s the perfect way to extend the excitement and energy of the night.

‘The afterparty offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to unwind, connect, and share in the success stories of the evening in a more relaxed setting.

‘It’s not just about recognising the hard work and achievements of the UK’s best used car dealers, but also about building and strengthening relationships within the industry.

‘Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, we’re able to create an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the awards themselves.

‘We couldn’t be more excited to have the RAC Dealer Network and Motors on board for this — their involvement truly adds an extra dimension to what is already set to be an incredible night.’