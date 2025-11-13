Supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jnr sees profits soar in year that included ‘historic’ Ecclestone sale

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jnr has reported mammoth profits and turnover in a year which saw his business complete one of the biggest car sales in automotive history.

The high-end Tom Hartley Jnr Limited recently filed its annual accounts via Companies House, with the figures showing spectacular rises across the board.

According to the documents, the specialist firm made a pre-tax profit of £32.33m in the 12 months to the end of March – almost three-and-a-half times more than the previous year’s £7.31m.

The figures were significantly impacted by the the fact that the company was chosen to sell Bernie Ecclestone’s 69-car collection of historic vehicles, earlier this year.

The group was sold to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz in March for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £500m, despite previous interest from nation states.

It is unknown what cut the business took from the deal, although it is likely to be an eye-watering figure, which contributed to overall turnover of £173.29m.

The result represents a 157% increase on the 2024 financial year, when the company recorded revenues totalling £67.24m.

Elsewhere, the number of vehicles sold rose from 81 to 105, with gross profit margin also increasing to 18.5%, compared to 12%.

The success comes despite the firm splashing out on a state-of-the-art new home in the heart of the Cotswolds.

Work on the site remains ongoing but it is hoped the 60,000 sq ft facility will be the largest independent dealership in the UK.

Reflecting on the last year, boss Tom Hartley Jnr said: ‘During the 2025 period vehicle sales have increased in volume by 30% from 2024, which is reflected in the increase in turnover.

‘Gross profit margin has increased in 2025 to 18.5%, from 12% in 2024, largely due to the number of sales concluded on a consignment basis.’

Car Dealer recently reported that Tom Hartley Jnr had also been chosen to sell a vast McLaren collection belonging to the company’s former boss, Mansour Ojjeh.

The group of 20 super-rare road cars was eventually sold to an unnamed buyer for an undisclosed fee, believed to run to eight figures, in a deal which will contribute towards next year’s accounts.

Writing in this year’s documents, Hartley Jnr added: ‘When we first opened our doors in 2014, our aim was to be the destination to buy or sell any of the world’s greatest cars and our track record over these fruitful years demonstrates the direct impact we have had on bringing many of the world’s most significant cars to market.

‘Our reputation is built on the quality of cars we trade in and the service we provide to all of our clients. Based in a small market town in Leicestershire, we have worked hard to establish a true global reach, with overseas markets extending from Chile to the Philippines.

‘We are also well underway with the construction of our new showroom which will be based in the heart of the Cotswolds. It will be a circa 60,000 sq ft facility, making it the largest independent dealership in the UK and what we anticipate and hope will be regarded as ‘The Destination’ for the world’s greatest cars to continue to be bought and sold.

‘This project has demanded a lot of the director’s time, however the development is scheduled to complete in the 2026 financial year and hopefully bring with it lots of new opportunity for growth.

‘[I] am very happy that the company is in a strong enough financial position that no external finance will be required to complete this substantial project and the cost of the project will not affect the operating of the business.

‘Our new destination is expected to separate our business even further from other competitors within our sector.

‘There has never been a showroom built to this scale and level of finish before before and we will be based in the heart of the Cotswolds which is considered the car capital of the UK, hence the decision to undertake this relocation and investment.’

Elsewhere in the accounts, the business ended the year with assets totalling £87.78m, including cash reserves of £32.59m.

Meanwhile, the average size of the firm’s workforce shrunk by one employee to 15, with staff costs coming in at an increased £921,535.

At the same time, directors’ remuneration for qualifying services cost a slightly reduced £12,576 with ordinary dividends paid amounting to £7m.

Car Dealer previously paid a visit to Tom Hartley Jnr as part of our Selling Supercars series. You can watch the full video at the top of this story or on our YouTube channel.