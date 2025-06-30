Tom Hartley Junior selected to sell vast McLaren collection belonging motorsport royalty

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jnr has been chosen to sell one of the largest McLaren collections in the world, following the death of a motorsport icon.

Businessman Mansour Ojjeh spent four decades working in Formula One, most notably transforming the fortunes of McLaren alongside Ron Dennis.

Celebrated for his visionary role, McLaren secured seven Constructors’ and ten Drivers’ Championships under his stewardship, with the Frenchman also playing a key role in launching the brand’s road cars.

As a result, he was able to amass one of the most impressive collections anywhere in the world by the time of his death at the age of 68 back in 2021.

His family have now decided the time is right to part with their piece of automotive history with the sale to be handled by the Derbyshire-based Hartley Jnr, who is fresh off the back of selling Bernie Ecclestone’s collection of 69 historic Grand Prix and Formula 1 cars earlier this year.

That sale, worth an estimated £500m, was one of the biggest car deals in history, making Hartley Jnr the perfect man to handle the latest collection.

Kathy Ojjeh, Mansour Ojjeh’s widow, said: ‘McLaren meant so much to Mansour. It was more than business, it was pure passion and it was in that vein that he curated this unique collection of McLaren road cars.

‘The “Last of Legends” car collection is a treasure for our family – a reminder of the hours we witnessed Mansour designing each car to his specifications.

‘He had an unusual talent for detail that stuns and impresses, a talent driven by the very passion he nurtured for so many years with McLaren.

‘Parting with this very personal collection is not easy, but it is time for it to go to its new custodian, one who truly ‘gets it’ and will cherish owning and caring for it the way Mansour did.

‘We are very grateful to Tom Hartley Jnr for providing us with the highly professional framework within to sell this collection, as we know Tom truly understands the collection’s intrinsic value and is also one whose passion for beautiful automobiles surpasses most.’

Highlights in the collection include the last McLaren F1 ever produced, as Mansour requested the final chassis number for each model, to ensure his cars incorporated all the technical updates made during the production cycle.

The car has covered just 1,124 miles and is joined by the last ever P1 GTR, which has only ever been used occasionally during McLaren track days.

The rest of the collection remains unused, in factory-delivered condition, and maintained under direct instruction by McLaren themselves.

Every car has been finished in ‘Yquem’ – a unique shade which McLaren subsequently renamed ‘Mansour Orange’ in honour of the legendary figure.

The collection features a host of iconic McLaren models, including the Speedtail, P1, Senna, Elva, and Sabre – the latter being the last of only 16 examples ever produced – plus special and limited Longtail and Le Mans editions.

Tom Hartley Jnr said: ‘I am truly humbled that the Ojjeh family has entrusted my business with the sale of their incredible collection.

‘I had the privilege of meeting Mansour on a few occasions, and his attention to detail and appreciation for the finer things in life are clearly reflected in the collection that remains today.

‘Offering this collection for sale would be extraordinary in its own right, but the fact that it comes from the home of one of McLaren Automotive’s founding figures, a man so instrumental in McLaren’s Formula 1 success, makes it truly unrepeatable.

‘Being entrusted with the sale of Mansour Ojjeh’s McLaren collection is akin to handling Enzo Ferrari’s Ferraris or Ferdinand Porsche’s Porsches.

‘We’re talking about one of the founding figures behind McLaren Automotive, a man who, together with Ron Dennis, helped build McLaren into one of the most respected and successful teams in Formula 1 history.’

He added: ‘For me, the highlight of the collection is, of course, the F1. It’s widely regarded as the greatest road car ever built, and this particular example is the very last one produced.

‘It has only just over 1,800km from new and comes directly from Mansour Ojjeh, who, alongside Bruce McLaren and Ron Dennis, was instrumental in shaping the history of the marque.

I have no doubt this will fetch a world record price for the model when it’s sold.

‘There are so many other remarkable cars in the collection, each one completely unique and the final example of its model ever built. One especially poignant example is the Elva, delivered after Mansour’s passing.

‘In an extraordinary gesture of respect, McLaren replaced the manufacturer’s badges on the front and rear with Mansour’s own emblem — a tribute to one of their founders.

‘This is the most significant McLaren road car collection ever assembled, and I sincerely hope it is acquired by a single buyer, just as the Ecclestone Grand Prix collection was which we sold earlier this year.’

Ahead of the sale, McLaren’s current boss, Zak Brown, also paid tribute to Ojjeh, describing him as ‘a founding father’ of the company.

Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: ‘Mansour was a founding father of McLaren as we know it today.

‘A massively passionate racer and automotive enthusiast and no bigger fan of McLaren. His collection is very special, I’m not aware of anything else that compares with it.’

Car Dealer previously visited Tom Hartley Jnr’s business – you can watch the full interview and walk-around tour below: