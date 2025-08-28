Tom Hartley agrees deal to sell ‘unique’ McLaren collection belonging to automotive royalty

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jnr has completed the sale of one of the world’s largest McLaren collections, following the death of automotive royalty.

Car Dealer reported earlier this year how the Derbyshire man had been selected to sell the vast personal collection of businessman Mansour Ojjeh.

The group, consisting 20 McLaren road cars, has now sold to a single unnamed buyer who has agreed paid an undisclosed sum.

While the exact fee has not been made public, it is likely to run into eight figures, given the extraordinary nature of Ojjeh’s collection.

The businessman spent four decades working in Formula One, most notably transforming the fortunes of McLaren alongside Ron Dennis.

He passed away in 2021 but not before the Frenchman also played a key role in launching McLaren’s road cars, having previously helped the firm to seven Constructors’ and ten Drivers’ Championships in Formula One.

Every car has been finished in ‘Yquem’ – a unique shade which McLaren subsequently renamed ‘Mansour Orange’ in honour of the legendary figure.

Highlights in the collection include the last McLaren F1 ever produced, as Mansour requested the final chassis number for each model, to ensure his cars incorporated all the technical updates made during the production cycle.

The car received world record bids on its own but Hartley decided to keep the collection together and sell them to the same buyer.

The car has covered just 1,124 miles and is joined by the last ever P1 GTR, which has only ever been used occasionally during McLaren track days.

The rest of the collection remains unused, in factory-delivered condition, and maintained under direct instruction by McLaren themselves.

The group is the second remarkable car collection to be sold by Hartley in recent months – the first being Bernie Ecclestone’s extraordinary collection of 69 Grand Prix and Formula 1 cars, which was rumoured to be worth £500m.

Commenting on the latest sale, Tom Hartley Jnr said: ‘To have been entrusted with the sale of this extraordinary collection by the Ojjeh family has been a true privilege.

‘This is not just a sale – it is the important and respectful transfer of a legacy.

‘The Mansour Ojjeh collection represents the very best of what McLaren stands for – innovation, individuality, quality, and excellence – and, just as we were delighted to have been trusted by Bernie Ecclestone to handle for him the sale of his unique collection of 69 Grand Prix and Formula 1 cars just a few months ago, so also are we extremely proud to have been able to play our part in ensuring that Mansour’s fantastic collection of McLarens will remain intact for future generations to admire.’

Last year Car Dealer visited Tom Hartley Jnr’s business – you can watch the full interview and walk-around tour above.