Industry charity Ben launches ‘Christmas Families’ project as scheme returns for a sixth year

Motor industry charity Ben has today launched its ‘Christmas Families’ project as it looks to offer a lifeline to automotive families who might be struggling this festive period.

The campaign, which runs until December 15, provides financial, emotional and wellbeing support for automotive people and their families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Now in its sixth year, the project can assist families who are having difficulties meeting food costs or need financial and emotional support.

Families with children can also claim a voucher in order to ensure that every child wakes up to a gift under the tree on Christmas morning.

Since Christmas 2020, Ben has supported almost 900 adults and children through the project, and this years scheme has been launched to coincide with World Kindness Day (Nov 13).

Speaking last year, one beneficiary said of the scheme: ‘Your support has been invaluable during such a challenging time for our family.

‘Receiving Ben’s Christmas families support has truly touched our hearts. The e-vouchers for Christmas dinner and gifts for the children will make a world of difference to us this holiday season.’

Another added: ‘Thank you so much for the vouchers, it will make a massive difference to our Christmas.

‘It’s been a really hard year, but this will lift the whole family. We’re grateful we can spend it together and now have special treats to make it more special than a normal day.;

Ben is currently working with the BMTA Trust to deliver the project.

Claire France, support services lead at Ben, said: ‘Christmas should be a time of joy and togetherness, but for many families it can be incredibly stressful when finances are stretched.

‘Through our Christmas Families Project, we’re here to make sure automotive families are supported and don’t have to face these challenges alone.

‘Whether it’s help putting food on the table, ensuring children have presents to open, or offering emotional support, Ben is here to help make this Christmas a little brighter.’