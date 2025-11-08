Former Top Gear presenter and campaigner Quentin Willson dies aged 68

Former Top Gear presenter, motoring journalist and campaigner Quentin Willson has died aged 68 after a short battle with lung cancer.

Willson died ‘peacefully surrounded by his family’ on Saturday November 8, a statement from his family said.

He joined the BBC in 1991, joining the hit BBC motoring show alongside Jeremy Clarkson, before he went on to front Fifth Gear.

He also created and presented Britain’s Worst Drivers and The Cars the Star, and went on to perform on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 where he continues to hold the lowest score in the show’s history.

Willson was also an early champion of electric cars, and, through his FairFuel campaign, saved UK consumers a fortune by helping to freeze fuel duty. Over £100b in fresh taxation was prevented by the campaign.

More recently he had worked tirelessly to make EVs affordable for all, via his FairCharge campaign.

The statement said: ‘A true national treasure, Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms.’

It added: ‘Long before it was fashionable, he championed the GM EV1 and the promise of electric cars, proving he was always ahead of the curve.

‘Much-loved husband to Michaela, devoted father to Mercedes, Max and Mini, and cherished grandfather to Saskia, Xander & Roxana. Quentin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him personally and professionally.

‘The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach.’

The family asked for privacy and said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.