Polestar commits further to north-west with new showroom in Wilmslow

Lookers has opened a new Polestar Space in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

The dealership group had previously operated one of Polestar’s first UK sites in Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

But the new showroom, in Summerfield Village Centre, Wilmslow, is a ‘larger, more accessible’ site that will ‘meet the needs of customers across the region, outside of the city’, said the Swedish performance brand.

Polestar’s range of 3 fastback, 3 and 4 SUVs along with the forthcoming 5 four-door GT will be on display at the Space, and test drives will be available either on-site or at the customer’s home and office addresses.

‘Customers will have the freedom to tailor their entire journey, from initial enquiry through to the delivery of their preferred Polestar model either online or together in-person with the friendly team,’ said the carmaker.

Matt Galvin, managing director of Polestar UK said: ‘We’re excited to bring Polestar to Wilmslow, and make our cars even more accessible in a new key location in the north west. The move reflects just how much the brand has grown here beyond our previous Space, as the demand for our cars continues to increase.

‘This new, larger Space allows us to meet that demand and offer an even better experience for our customers. Our performance EVs are not only great fun to drive and easy to live with, they come with transparency on their carbon footprint, giving both retail and business customers peace of mind when it comes to their own contribution.

‘And now that we have Pre-Owned Polestars coming back into our retailers, Polestar Wilmslow will be the perfect destination to consider a fully inspected and lovingly prepared approved used Polestar.’

Ian Summerfield, Lookers’ market area director for Polestar, said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to be enhancing our partnership with Polestar by creating a new, much larger retail in space in Wilmslow which strengthens our commitment to one of the industry’s best fully electric performance car brands.

‘With a wide range of established models – including the new Polestar 5 which will be available soon – Lookers is proud to be showcasing Polestar’s powerful sustainable driving options in a brand new location which has the continued support of a knowledgeable, experienced team that complements our commitment to be UK consumers’ number one choice for all-electric driving.’