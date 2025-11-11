Marshall BMW Bournemouth to undergo redevelopment after multi-million-pound investment

Marshall Motor Group has announced the redevelopment of its Bournemouth BMW site, with the dealer group set to plough ‘significant investment’ into the multi-million-pound project.

The work, which is due to last several months, will see the BMW and Mini brands brought together under the same roof in a state-of-the-art new showroom.

The redeveloped site will include new, ultra modern ‘advanced retail hubs’ as part of a ‘confident and relaxing customer environment’.

There will also be dedicated zones within the showroom for both of BMW’s ‘M’ and ‘i’ divisions, staffed by specially-trained product experts.

Elsewhere, the site’s service centre will undergo a number of upgrades, including to customer waiting areas and the repair workshop.

Bosses say that the current site, on Wallisdown Road in Bournemouth, will remain open and fully operational while the work goes on, ahead of completion in the early months of next year.

Confirming the project, franchise director, Anthony Partington, said: ‘We are delighted to unveil plans for the re-development of Marshall BMW and Mini Bournemouth.

‘We believe these state-of-the-art facilities mark a significant investment in not only the BMW and Mini brands, but also in the local community through long term job creation.

‘We look forward to welcoming customers into this bold new facility when it opens early next year.’