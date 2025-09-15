Marshall Motor Group expands Chinese car business with new Chery showrooms

Marshall Motor Group has announced it’s adding Chinese car brand Chery to its list of franchises, along with growing its Omoda and Jaecoo businesses.

The Constellation Retail-owned firm will open Chery dealerships in Gatwick, Manchester and Medway (Kent) later this year, it said.

The dealer group has also said it will be expanding its ‘strong partnership’ with the Chery-owned Omoda and Jaecoo brands by adding new showrooms.

It already operates Omoda and Jaecoo sites in Nottingham, Gatwick and Lincoln, but will now add dealerships in Bristol and Manchester to its books.

Constellation Retail CEO Gary Savage said: ‘We are proud to be partnering with Chery as they launch in the UK, bringing a fresh and forward-thinking range of vehicles to drivers in Gatwick, Manchester and Medway.

‘Chery’s global reputation for quality and innovation fits perfectly with our commitment to delivering more choice and smarter mobility solutions.’

He added: ‘Expanding our presence with Omoda and Jaecoo in Bristol and Manchester means even more customers can enjoy the style, technology and value these exciting brands offer.

‘The new locations reflect our commitment to building a well-rounded brand portfolio, giving customers access to a wider range of innovative and forward-looking mobility options.’

The development of its Chery and Chery brands partnerships is the latest in a series of moves by Marshall to operate more Chinese carmaker franchises.

A pair of car dealerships, which were closed down when Marshall Motor Group decided to ‘downsize’ its relationship with Stellantis, will re-open this month as BYD sites.

Car Dealer reported back in March that Peugeot sites in Canterbury and Ashford were among four to close in a move which ‘blindsided’ staff, but will now return and operate a BYD franchise.