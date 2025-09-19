Last chance to get your hands on Car Dealer Podcast Live tickets with event just days away

Car Dealer Podcast Live is now just days away and you still have the chance to join us in the audience.

With the big event taking place next Wednesday (Sept 24) the final handful of tickets are still available if you want to be a part of the day.

The last places have been selling fast over recent days so if you do want to be there in Abingdon, you better act quick or else risk some pretty major FOMO.

Car Dealer boss James Baggott will be among those appearing on the show and our editor-in-chief says that time is running out if you haven’t yet bought your tickets.

He said: ‘Car Dealer Podcast Live is nearly here and tickets are flying.

‘This isn’t a boring industry bash – it’s a relaxed night out with drinks, laughs and some brilliant stories from our guests.

‘But the key thing is, we’re now down to the last few seats. Once they’re gone, that’s it – no more chances to be in the room with us on September 24.

‘If you’ve been thinking about it, stop waiting. Get your ticket now, before someone else beats you to it, and join us for what’s set to be a cracking evening.’

Last year’s inaugural event proved a massive hit with guests from across the industry, as the likes of Mike Brewer, Estelle Miller and Sean Kelly joined us to look over the biggest news stories of 2024.

This year’s recording will once again be hosted at the Hilton Hill House Hotel in Oxfordshire with podcast regulars James Baggott, Jon Reay, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin joined on stage by Polestar boss Matt Galvin, Small Cars Direct’s Alex Bradley and Waylands’ Vicky Hart.

This year’s recording will kick off at 4pm, with guests able to arrive from 3.30pm when free teas and coffees will be served.

There will then be a brief interval at half-time before a barbecue buffet is served once the show it over. All guests are then invited to attend our summer party that will continue until midnight.

The last few tickets for Car Dealer Podcast Live remain available and can be purchased with a hotel room package bundle.

Each ticket includes tea and coffee on arrival, entry to the live recording, and the barbecue dinner all hosted at the same venue.

You can book your tickets below: