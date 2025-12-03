FCA-receptionFCA-reception

News

FCA brings forward deadline for motor finance firms to handle complaints by two months

  • Pause on the handling of complaints will now be lifted on May 31
  • FCA had originally confirmed July 31 date
  • Lifting gives firms enough time to be ready, says watchdog

Time 10:54 am, December 3, 2025

Motor finance firms must start handing complaints two months earlier than originally planned, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said.

The watchdog will be lifting a pause on the handling of certain motor finance complaints on May 31, rather than the July 31 deadline it previously proposed.

Firms should already be investigating complaints but have not needed to respond to them since the FCA put the process on pause in January 2024.

Advert

This was intended to prevent disorder and inconsistency while it put together plans for an industry-wide compensation scheme.

‘It is likely that we will go ahead with a scheme and complaints that fall within it will be dealt with under specific rules, which will include timeframes for them to be dealt with,’ the FCA said in an update on Wednesday.

News of the lifting comes as the watchdog finalises a compensation scheme for those affected by the mis-selling saga.

The proposed scheme will compensate motorists who were unfairly sold a car loan between 2007 and 2024 because they were not properly informed about the commission paid to brokers, including car dealers.

The regulator’s plans, which are expected to see around 14 million deals eligible for compensation, have been met with significant pushback from lenders.

It is currently consulting on the details of the scheme, which is expected to launch early next year.

The FCA said that ending its pause on handling complaints two months earlier than planned gives firms sufficient time to be ready to respond to them.

It expects that the majority of complaints will fall within the scope of its redress scheme – but firms will also have to be ready to respond to those that do not.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2