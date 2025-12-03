Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025: Tom Hartley Jnr – Outstanding Achievement Winner

Specialist car dealer Tom Hartley Jnr has described winning the Outstanding Achievement accolade at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025 as a ‘total shock’.

Every year, the award is given to an individual who has achieved something truly exceptional in the car industry.

Judges voted for Tom Hartley Jnr on account of the respect he garners from the industry, and how his expertise is sought after around the world.

Despite heading a small team, his business – called Tom Hartley Jnr – clocked up profits some franchised car dealer groups would be pleased to get even close to.

For the year ended March 31, the company made a pre-tax profit of £32.33m – almost three-and-a-half times more than the previous year’s £7.31m.

Their year also included playing a key role in some of the most talked-about high-value transactions in the global collector car scene.

Tom Hartley Jnr was entrusted with selling former-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s 69-car collection of historic vehicles, earlier this year.

Collecting his trophy, Tom Hartley Jnr said: ‘To receive a special award like this was a total shock. It is fantastic to receive so thank you first and foremost to everyone who decided on that.

‘It’s been a phenomenal year. I dedicate the award to the team really. Yes, it is my name above the door but without great people you can’t do monumental stuff. We have done monumental stuff this year and because of those great people.

‘We sold $800m worth of cars this year and well you do that with only 16 individuals in the whole company, it is a lot of cars!

‘We sell some cars that are £50,000 but then we also sell cars that cost £50m and this year we just happened to sell a hell of a lot of very big eight figure cars.

‘I’m yet to find a car that just sells itself! We’ve got to procure them at the right price and do a great job of presenting them for sale. You could have a Le Mans winner or a Monaco winner but you’ve still got to make sure that you work hard to get that car sold and see the money in the bank!

‘To do that over the quantum of cars that we’ve sold this year, it really has been 18 hour days, every day of the week.’