Car Dealer Live 26 line-up announced with early bird tickets now on sale

Car Dealer Live – the inspiring automotive industry conference – is back and today you can bag tickets at discount prices.

Launching with an impressive early line-up of speakers, Car Dealer Live 26, sponsored by Auto Trader, takes place on March 19 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

Tickets are available now for car dealers and suppliers with an early bird discount of £30 off each ticket until the end of the year.

They can be booked now on the event website with 10% of the price donated to the automotive industry charity BEN.

Sessions at Car Dealer Live 26 – hosted by James Baggott, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin – will showcase franchised and independent car dealers, car manufacturers and experts from across the industry during a packed day.

There will be plenty of networking opportunities as well as a pre-event social meet with the Car Dealer team and other attendees at the official hotel.

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘This event is one of my favourites of the year as it provides inspiring and thought-provoking sessions that we all love.

‘It’s hard to take time out to think when running a car dealership – I know for myself how tough that is – but it’s so important to hear from others to give you ideas for your business and that’s what Car Dealer Live is all about.’

The event will feature exclusive research sessions from our headline partner Auto Trader, as well as from Impel, Cox Automotive, Keyloop and a fireside chat with Tom Leathes, CEO and co-founder of Motorway.

Search giant Google will also attend the event and impart exclusive research into the car market.

Headliner

The first headline speaker to be announced for the event is the talented used car dealer Sohib Ghafouri.

He runs the Swindon-based Infinity Motors which has grown dramatically from a small five-car outfit to a 250-car operation in just three years.

Ghafouri’s business now employs 40 people, encompasses a prep centre with 16 ramps and two MOT bays, and sells around 200 cars a month.

Joining him on the day will be franchised car dealers including Richard Ennis, CEO of Hedin UK, and Sam Luscombe, managing director of Luscombe Motors, on our franchised dealer panel.

Independent Motor Dealers Association (IMDA) chairman and Specialist Cars owner Umesh Samani as well as the owner of used car dealership Really Easy Car Credit and Dealerway co-founder, Steven Douglas, are the first names to be announced for our independent car dealer panel.

The event will feature two car manufacturer sessions – one of which will be dedicated to Chinese challenger brands.

On that panel will be Adam Harkin, Geely’s dealer development director, and Steve Beattie, the deputy country manager for BYD.

More great guests will be announced for all our panels in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the event are available now and can be bought with an early bird discount until the end of the year.

Car dealer tickets usually cost £165 but are available for £135 using the early bird discount.

Supplier tickets usually cost £335, but are available for the first time with our early bird discount, for £305.

Hotel room packages are also available with a room the night before the event. All prices exclude VAT.

Dealer ticket: £135

Supplier ticket: £305

Streaming ticket: £195

Dealer + Hotel package: £295

Supplier + Hotel package: £465

(prices ex vat)

Those attendees who book a hotel room through the website will also receive an invite to the Car Dealer pre-event social meet-up. This is only available to those who book through our website.

A dedicated area at the hotel will allow guests to network with fellow attendees and the Car Dealer team. Separate dinner reservations will need to be made at the restaurant.

More details are available of the dedicated event website. Stay tuned for further announcements in the coming weeks.