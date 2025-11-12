Family-run car dealership sold off after 70 years as long-standing owner announces retirement

A family-run used car dealership has been sold off for the first time in its 72-year history after its long-term owner decided to retire.

Adam H Erwin Car Sales was founded way back in 1953, with the firm remaining in his family for close to three quarters of a century.

The company has gone on to become a staple of the community in Antrim, Northern Ireland, with current owner, Taylor Erwin, running the business for several decades.

Now however, the local industry legend has decided to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career and the dealership has finally changed hands.

The business has been bought by dealer group Lochside Garages and will now operate as an MG franchise, under the name ‘Lochside Garages Antrim’.

The change, first reported by News Letter, was was confirmed earlier this month in an emotional social media post.

The message, Adam H Erwin Car Sales, said: ‘As we prepare to say farewell and close our doors as Adam H Erwin, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our wonderful customers who’ve supported us through the years.

‘Your loyalty and friendship have meant everything. A heartfelt thank you to Taylor and Annie, whose hard work, compassion, and leadership made this business feel like family.

‘As they retire, we celebrate all they’ve built and the lasting memories we’ll cherish forever. Thank you for being part of our journey.’

Erwin’s daughter, Louise Adams was among those to pay tribute to the business, as she expressed pride in her father’s work.

She said: ‘Feeling incredibly proud of my dad as he begins a well-earned retirement after so many dedicated years at the heart of a business that’s been such a big part of our family’s story.

‘What he built was so much more than a workplace — it truly was a family. The end of an era, and what a legacy to leave behind — built on hard work, kindness, and community.’

Confirming the takeover, Dessie Dolan of Lochside, added: ‘I am delighted to announce that Lochside have acquired the Adam H Erwin site in Antrim.

‘Over the next few months we will carry out a renovation and refurbishment of the premises and in the new year launch with the award winning MG Motor UK brand along with a used car and van selection carrying 100 new and used cars on site to choose from.

‘I would like to thank everyone that has helped with this acquisition as well as all our customers and friends past and present for placing your trust in Lochside. ‘A special word of thanks to Maeve Higgins Malcolm Marshall and all the team at Lochside Garages Enniskillen and to my wife Caroline Dolan and my family for their support. ‘I would also like to wish Taylor Erwin many happy years of retirement. I look forward to the challenge ahead.’ ‘A business built on friendship, family, and trust’

The news of Erwin’s retirement has sparked tributes from across the industry, including from MB Motors Ballymena.

The firm, which scooped a gong at last year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards, says that Adam H Erwin Car Sales was ‘one of the most respected names in car sales throughout Northern Ireland.’

In a lengthy statement, a spokesman for the outfit said: ‘For many years, Adam H Erwin Car Sales was more than just a place to buy a car. It was a business built on friendship, family, and trust.

‘Their commitment to customer care and honest service made them one of the most respected names in car sales in Antrim and throughout Northern Ireland.

‘Every customer who stepped through their doors was treated with respect and fairness, and that reputation will live on long after the doors close.

‘Behind every great business are great people, and in this case, that is Taylor and Annie. Their leadership, compassion, and hard work have defined the success of Adam H Erwin Car Sales.

‘Together, they created an environment where both staff and customers felt valued and appreciated. As they now retire, we want to extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

‘Taylor and Annie’s contribution to the local motor trade will be remembered for many years to come.

‘We are proud to stand alongside local names like Adam H Erwin and Lochside Garages who share the same values of integrity and service that make our industry so respected throughout the country.’