Snows Motor Group gives away £10,000 to customer in 75-plate prize draw

A Snows Motor Group customer has won an incredible £10,000 after he was entered into a prize draw for buying a car from their BMW Portsmouth branch.

The dealer group created the prize draw to celebrate the 75-plate in September, and anyone who bought a new or used car from across their dealerships during the month was had a chance of winning.

Retired chartered surveyor Richard Mead from Fareham was the lucky winner of the top prize of £10,000.

He said: ‘Winning the money was a very pleasant surprise and the icing on the cake after a great experience at Snows BMW Portsmouth.

‘I took delivery of the car within 10 days of placing the order so I was very pleased. It’s my second BMW – I had previously bought a diesel-powered 120 Sport in 2014 and I owned that for 11 years, covering 120,000 miles.

‘I was pleased with it but it was getting a bit long in the tooth. I then had a chat with Tani Naduva at Snows BMW Portsmouth who was very helpful indeed.

‘We managed to put a deal together and I’m very happy. I’ve certainly been enjoying driving the new car during my first few weeks of ownership.’

Those who bought a car were also in with a chance of winning the second price of £5,000 or third place £2,500.

Diana Mackinnon, head of business at Snows BMW and Mini, said: ‘We’re delighted that the prize draw proved so popular and many congratulations to Richard – we hope he enjoys the money he has won as well as his excellent new car.

‘The Snows 75 Plate Event gave customers old and new the chance to explore a wide selection of unbeatable new car offers from across the group, all available with exclusive discounts and special financing options.

‘And although the draw may be over, we are of course continuing to offer wonderful value for money and a great selection of deals.’