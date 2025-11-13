Nov 13: Economic growth slows; Peugeot’s Polygon concept; Labour civil war

Economic growth predicted to have slowed in third quarter

UK economic growth is expected to have slowed further over the third quarter of 2025 ahead of the key autumn Budget, according to economists.

Experts have predicted that the Office for National Statistics will report 0.2% growth over the three months to September in their latest update on Thursday morning.

It will represent a slowdown after 0.3% in the previous quarter, continuing a notable drop-off after a 0.7% rise in the first three months of the year.

Nationwide pledges to keep all branches open until at least 2030

Nationwide Building Society has made a new pledge to keep each of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches combined open until at least 2030.

The new commitment, which extends the society’s existing ‘branch promise’ by at least another two years, applies even when a Nationwide branch and a Virgin Money branch are close to each other. Nationwide bought Virgin Money last year.

The pledge has been made despite many bank branches being closed, with services such as banking hubs (where spaces are shared by multiple banks) and Post Office branches helping to plug the gaps.

Peugeot’s Polygon concept brings the spirit of the old-school hatchback for the future

Peugeot has unveiled its Polygon concept as an example of what future cars from the brand could look like.

Designed in the spirit of classic Peugeot hatchbacks like the 205, the Polygon concept incorporates a range of environmentally friendly features, such as a variety of recycled materials, fewer parts than your typical hatchback and even paint made from recycled tyres.

Inside, the Poylgon has a new ‘Hypersquare’ steering wheel which is a ‘fully electronic control system’ for the car, according to Peugeot. Set to debut in a full production vehicle next year, the Hypersquare system adjusts the steering ratio depending on speed.

FTSE 100 hits new high on electricity generator SSE spark and gold gains

The FTSE 100 climbed to another fresh peak on Wednesday, powered by gains in electricity generator SSE and gold miners as the precious metal rose once more.

The British stock index closed up 11.82 points, or 0.1%, at 9,911.42, a record closing peak. It had earlier set a new intra-day best of 9,930.09.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 1.1%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt jumped 1.2%.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Auto Trader has defended its new Deal Builder feature amid backlash from dealers, saying it gives buyers more flexibility and helps retailers capture higher-intent leads. CEO Nathan Coe stressed it’s optional for consumers, doesn’t add fees, and keeps dealers central to the process.

Motorpoint has posted a pre-tax profit of £3.6m for the first half of the year – up 80% on 2023. Turnover rose 15% to £647.7m, with retail volumes up nearly 9%. CEO Mark Carpenter credited technology, AI, and strong customer demand.

Family-run dealership Adam H Erwin Car Sales has been sold for the first time in 72 years following the retirement of long-time owner Taylor Erwin. The Antrim-based business has been acquired by Lochside Garages and will reopen as an MG franchise after refurbishment.

Mfldirect has reported a sharp rise in dealer demand for sub-£20,000 used EVs, which are now selling faster than ICE equivalents. Head of sales Craig Ford said independent dealers buying EVs has doubled to 40%, with battery health concerns easing thanks to new protection guarantees.

A retired surveyor from Fareham has won £10,000 after buying a car from Snows BMW Portsmouth. Richard Mead scooped the top prize in the dealer group’s 75-plate prize draw, celebrating with praise for the dealership’s service and speedy delivery.

TrustFord has launched an urgent appeal to support families affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. The dealer group is collecting donations for the British Red Cross relief fund, after the disaster left widespread devastation and affected some of its own employees and customers.

Starmer condemns ‘unacceptable’ attack on Streeting amid leadership row

Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to Health Secretary Wes Streeting for briefings against him after a civil war erupted at the top of the Labour Party.

The Prime Minister will investigate the source of the accusations that Mr Streeting was plotting a leadership challenge and ‘take action’ to prevent further attacks, Labour chairwoman Anna Turley said.

The Health Secretary earlier hit out at the ‘toxic culture’ around the No 10 operation, focusing fresh attention on whether Sir Keir’s long-time ally and chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, could survive in post.

Epstein emails say Trump ‘knew about the girls’

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that US President Donald Trump had ‘spent hours’ at Epstein’s house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that Mr Trump ‘knew about the girls’, according to communications released on Wednesday.

The emails, made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, add to the questions about Mr Trump’s friendship with Epstein and about any knowledge he may have had in what prosecutors call a years long effort by Epstein to exploit underage girls.

The Republican president has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s alleged crimes and has said he ended their relationship years ago.

Weather outlook…

The south of England will today wake to low cloud and light drizzle, gradually brightening with peaks around 12-13 °C.

Across the Midlands, expect persistent cloud and occasional showers, temperatures near 11 °C, staying cool and damp.

In northern England and Scotland, rain will be more frequent and heavier, winds fresh, offering only brief brighter breaks and highs around 9-10 °C.