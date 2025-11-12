Dealer group TrustFord launches urgent appeal to help survivors of Hurricane Melissa

Dealer group TrustFord is stepping up its dedication to charity work with the launch of an urgent new appeal in aid of families affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The natural disaster swept through Jamaica on October 28, leaving the Caribbean island is a state of complete devastation.

Buildings across the nation were destroyed and locals remain in desperate need of essential supplies as they continue to deal with the aftermath.

In response to the crisis, TrustFord is encouraging colleagues, customers, and members of the public to step up and make donations.

The car dealer says contributions of essential items or funds can be made to the British Red Cross Hurricane Melissa Emergency Relief Fund.

Bosses say that the cause is particularly close TrustFord, as it has directly affected some of the businesses employees and customers.

Among them is Andrea Thomas, from the group’s Dagenham site, who says that family and friends have been left homeless by the devastation.

Full details about the group’s scheme – including drop-off locations and guidance on accepted items — are available here.

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive officer of TrustFord ‘We are deeply saddened by the impact Hurricane Melissa has had on communities across Jamaica, including people connected to our own TrustFord family.

‘It is important that we come together to support those in need, and we’re proud to play our part in helping the recovery effort.’

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the campaign can do via JustGiving.