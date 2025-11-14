Car dealer Kevin Mackie launches fresh High Court action against former lawyers

He’s already locked in a lengthy legal battle with two of the biggest carmakers in the world but that hasn’t stopped Kevin Mackie from launching fresh High Court proceedings against his former lawyers.

The embattled retailer is currently embroiled in action against Renault UK Limited, Nissan Motor (GB) Limited and RCI Financial Services Limited, after his banking, and access to key dealer systems, were pulled with seven days notice back in 2021.

His latest case is due to be heard in the High Court over the coming months but a previous claim, against RCI alone, found that the bank behaved within the terms of its contract when cutting off Mackie Motors.

During those proceedings, Mackie and his family-run business were represented by law firm Freeths LLP.

The company advised Mackie Motors on its High Court claim between January 2022 and May 2023 and the car dealer is far from happy with the advice he received.

As a result Mackie, and Mackie Motors (Brechin) Limited, have issued High Court proceedings against Freeths for negligence and breach of contract.

Freeths are accused of pursuing a ‘flawed, high-risk strategy’, and ‘repeatedly misleading the claimants about the prospects of success’.

Mackie also claims he was ‘selectively and manipulatively’ advised throughout proceedings.

Sources close to the case have told Car Dealer that ‘rather than focusing on how RCI, Renault, and Nissan unilaterally restricted access to key systems, Freeths pursued a flawed legal strategy, narrow in scope, which focused on contractual terms’.

The insider added that Freeths’ leading solicitor ‘actively undermined counsel’s opinion’ which had advised the chosen strategy would be ‘difficult and legally risky’ and ‘more likely to lose than to win’.

It is also said that following the High Court verdict in RCI’s favour, Freeths pushed the claimant to amend and appeal ‘without appropriately advising on the risks or costs of failure’.

The appeal was eventually dismissed in May 2023.

Confirming the latest action Kevin Mackie said: ‘I was surprised and deeply disappointed following the appeal court’s criticism of the pleadings and dismissal of my initial claim.

‘It became immediately apparent that the assurances I had received from my former legal advisers were unrealistic; a devastating blow after everything my family and I had been told throughout.

‘Having fought to save my family’s business as it was shuttered overnight on spurious and unproven allegations, I had hoped that appropriate legal standards would have been followed and upheld in our defence.’

Freeths declined to comment on Tuesday but has been approached again today (Nov 14) by Car Dealer.

Mackie Motors is now represented by MILS Legal Ltd.

How have we got here?

Mackie Motors was initially locked out of manufacturer systems in late 2021, amid internal suspicions of money laundering.

Mackie strongly denies the claims and describes the accusations as ‘unfounded’. Within weeks of being shut off, the business was sold in a distress deal.

Last year, both the High Court and the Court of Appeal ruled that RCI did have the right to cut off the dealership at seven days’ notice but a fresh case is now set to be heard in the High Court.

Over recent months Mackie has received political support from the likes of Nigel Farage and his own local MP, Dave Doogan, who raised the issue in Parliament.

Sources close to the proceedings have told Car Dealer that the fresh case will benefit from ‘whistleblower evidence’, which ‘reframes the legal argument’.

Renault, Nissan and RCI say that the ongoing proceedings ‘repeat matters already litigated in previous proceedings’ and accuse Mackie Motors of ‘re-litigating’ the same facts under new legal theories.

The defendants have also issued two counter claims. The first seeks the repayment of a £250,000 interest-free loan, as well as £91,308.94 in interest and the second is asking for £280,943.32 in unpaid costs from prior proceedings, in addition to £52,333.84 in interest.

A High Court date is likely to be set for next year.