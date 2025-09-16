Car dealer Kevin Mackie receives boost as legal case gets Commons backing from MP

Car dealer Kevin Mackie’s ongoing fight against RCI Financial Services has received a boost after the case was raised in parliament.

The Scottish car dealer is currently embroiled in legal action against Renault UK Limited, Nissan Motor (GB) Limited and RCI Financial Services Limited, after his banking was pulled with seven days notice back in 2021.

Last week, he appeared on Nigel Farage’s GB News show to defend his position and the 57-year-old has now received backing from his local MP.

Speaking during a Commons debate on Crime in City Centres, SNP MP for Angus and Perthshire Glens, Dave Doogan labelled the treatment of Mackie as a ‘cluster-fankle up’.

Addressing Sarah Jones, minister for policing and Crime, Doogan said: ‘Sometimes crime wears a suit, as happened in Brechin in my constituency, where Mackie Motors had equity in their vehicles stolen by a French bank based in London.

‘Then, through mendacity or incompetence or both, the bank turned off the oxygen for that business of 50 years.

‘I have met with Home Office and Treasury Ministers to try to get around this. My constituent has been to the Financial Conduct Authority, who told them to go to the police, who then told them to go back to the FCA, who then told them to go to Citizens Advice – you could not make this cluster-fankle up.

‘Is it not the case that in the UK today, if a small or medium-sized enterprise is in dispute with a bank, the FCA will demonstrate that it is neither use nor ornament?’

In response to Doogan’s comments, Jones pledged to hold talks with the MP in order to ‘take it forward’.

She said: ‘I cannot comment on the specific details, as I am not aware of that case, but I am very happy to have a conversation with the honourable member.

‘Some SMEs [Small and Medium-sized Enterprises] in my constituency have had similar issues, so I am very happy to take that forward.’

Mackie’s full GB News interview with Farage can be watched below: