Mackie Motors boss joins Nigel Farage on GB News to talk about bank account closure

Kevin Mackie, director of Mackie Motors, appeared on television last night to defend the downfall of his family business after his banking was pulled with seven days notice by RCI Financial Services.

Mackie joined Nigel Farage, who famously also had his bank account closed, and Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News last night, telling them about how he sold the business to save jobs and has been fighting to prove they were mistreated ever since.

In June, Mackie Motors announced it would be taking fresh legal action against Renault UK Limited, Nissan Motor (GB) Limited and RCI Financial Services Limited. If no resolution is reached, the case will continue to the High Court for a second time.

Speaking on GB News, he said: ‘What happened was November 2021, we had record orders. We were heading for record profits, and overnight, our supply chain was cut off and nobody would talk to us.

‘We’d taken a loan which was verified by our auditors, and they’d written three times to RCI bank explaining the structure of the loan, and there was no reason whatsoever for anything other than us to play with an open book. We’ve done nothing wrong at all.

‘It destroyed the business overnight.’ Nigel Farage is joined by Kevin Mackie, the former Director of Mackie Motors. The company was falsely accused of money laundering and subsequently debanked. Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/ApmMC8Oio3 — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 11, 2025

‘We didn’t know what happened. We got a termination letter came through from the bank on December 9.

‘Nobody had talked to us for two weeks, and a termination letter came through saying we were terminating you, basically de-banking you on seven days’ notice with no reason required to be given. They wouldn’t talk to us.’

‘Basically, they’d had a suspicion that we had laundered money, and yet we now are led to believe that they had reported that on the November 23 and seven days had passed.

‘We had never been investigated by the NCA [National Crime Agency], never been asked.’

Mackie Motors 2023 High Court case against RCI Financial Services Limited failed but the latest legal action is a claim against RCI, Renault UK and Nissan GB.

‘We’re still fighting. We’ve issued a new claim in court. We’re bringing Renault and Nissan into court for the first time with RCI named as third party,’ said Mackie.

‘It’s been a hard four years, and I have to say, the system is broken.’

‘One quick example, I’ll give you. RCI bank owed us money for vehicles that we’d supplied to customers, and they unpaid us.

‘I went to the FCA and said to them, we’ve got an issue. They said, go to the police. I went to the police. The police said, go to the FCA. I went back to the FCA and they said, go to Citizens Advice.’

Farage retorted: ‘FCA are a waste of space. They’re supposed to be the regulator. They’re supposed to be on your side. They’re not.’

You can watch the interview in full in the video above.