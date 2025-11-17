Police launch appeal after six vehicles stolen in Calow dealership raid

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after six vehicles and a number of tools were stolen from a car garage in Calow, Derbyshire.

The garage, on Top Road, Calow, was targeted in two raids in one night on November 12, with the thieves taking an assortment of vehicles.

The first theft happened at around 7pm when the thieves arrived at the site in a Ford Transit flat-bed tipper. Derbyshire Constabulary described the Transit as having distinctive reflective stripes along the side.

The group forced entry to the premises and stole five vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Officers say the suspects later returned at around 11.45pm the same night and stole a sixth vehicle, a Nissan Qashqai, before again leaving the area in convoy.

All stolen vehicles were seen travelling down Blacksmith Lane shortly after the thefts.

The vehicles taken were:

White Seat Leon – registration starting NX13

Black Nissan Qashqai – registration starting DG64

Black Chevrolet Trax – registration starting KU63

Grey Nissan Juke – registration starting VN65

Blue VW Caddy – registration starting PF11, formerly a gas company van with distinctive black wheel trims

White Peugeot Boxer – registration starting KX65, used as a recovery vehicle and identifiable by a bonnet bra, wheel trims and rooflight

Also stolen was a Husqvarna 460 chainsaw, a HS45 hedge cutter, a Stihl strimmer and another chainsaw.

In a later Facebook post, the force said they had located and recovered the stolen Peugeot Boxer in Old Halfway, Sheffield.

However, the other vehicles still remain outstanding.

Derbyshire Constabulary posted photographs of the vehicles stolen on the Facebook post.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Ford Transit, the stolen vehicles, or suspicious activity in the Top Road or Blacksmith Lane areas between 6.30pm and midnight to come forward.

Officers are also appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage that might help trace the vehicles or identify the offenders.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on the non-emergency number, quoting the incident reference 25000665908.