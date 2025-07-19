Inside GVE London: We meet the team behind the luxury supercar dealership

If you’ve ever idly scrolled through social media and are into cars, chances are you’ll have come across supercar dealer GVE London.

The luxury car showroom’s marketing team blitz Instagram and TikTok with hundreds of short form videos every month which gather huge numbers of views.

But what really goes on behind the scenes at the business? And who are the people who make this showroom tick?

In the latest episode of our Selling Supercars series, sponsored by Mann Island Finance, we meet the directors, take a tour of their business and hear how the dealer has been set up slightly differently to traditional dealers.

Filmed last year but now released for the first time, GVE London’s team explains how some 80% of the cars in stock are sold on a sale or return basis.

In the video, which you can watch above, director David Rai explains how he is proud of the fact his business offers a platform for supercar owners to sell their cars.

‘We’ve had dealers fire shots at us over it – I take no offence,’ he shrugs.

‘We’re proud to be the platform people trust to sell their cars. With our social following – 2.5m views a week – it just makes sense.’

Rai also explains his frustrations with selling supercars – especially when they go wrong. He highlights his frustrations of consumer law, which he believes always favours the buyer, as a particular pain point.

And says the stress dealing with problems is very hard to cope with.

‘When these cars go wrong, they go really wrong,’ he says.

‘The biggest pain is the consumer rights side. You do everything right – service checks, inspections – but if a warning light comes on after sale, it’s back on you.’

Away from the business side, sales director George Gehdu shows us around some of the hypercars the showroom has in stock.

When we visited, GVE London was selling a Ferrari Enzo, a Bugatti Veyron and a Lexus LFA. Gehdu gives us a tour of the facility and shows off the dealer’s gold photo studio.

You can watch the full video at the top of this post and check out the Selling Supercars playlist on our YouTube channel to catch up with the other episodes in the series.