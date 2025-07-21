Vauxhall owner Stellantis reports €2.3bn loss from tariff impacts and market uncertainty

Global carmaker Stellantis, which owns the Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall, Opel, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, RAM, Chrysler, Abarth and Lancia brands, has reported a loss of €2.3 billion (£2.01bn/US $2.7bn) in the first six months of 2025.

The company has blamed restructuring and programme cancellations as the main sources for its losses, after former CEO Carlos Tavares left the business in December 2024. Stellantis announced his replacement in May, with Former Stellantis Americas boss Antonio Filosa taking up the role.

Stellantis booked €3.6 billion in costs tied to programme cancellations, platform changes and the first impact of new US tariffs, after announcing last week that it was ditching its hydrogen fuel cell development programme just weeks ahead of the projected launch of a new range of vans.

During the first six months of 2025, the company’s revenues dropped to €74.3 billion, down from €85 billion in the same period in 2024, while vehicle shipments fell by 6 per cent to 1.4 million in total.

Stellantis said it wanted to address the gap between analyst expectations and its own performance, adding it burned through €2.3 billion of cash during the period.

In a statement, it added that new products were expected to deliver larger benefits in the second half of 2025 – the firm has been on a product offensive so far in 2025, with new models including the Fiat Grande Panda, Vauxhall/Opel Frontera and Citroën C5 Aircross joining the line-up.