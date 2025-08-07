Glyn Hopkin announces shake-up to top team with trio of new franchise directors

Car dealer Glyn Hopkin has announced a major shake-up to its senior leadership team as it continues to grow after transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) last year.

Car Dealer reported in May 2024 that ownership of the Car Dealer Top 100 retailer had been handed over to its workers, with the group since undergoing sizeable change.

In its latest step, the firm has moved to fill several key positions as it looks to ‘future-proof’ its operations.

First up, long-serving Shab Chowdhury has been named franchise director for Glyn Hopkin’s six Kia and Suzuki locations.

Chowdhury (pictured below) has been with the group for an impressive 23 years and bosses say he has played a ‘pivotal role’ in shaping its growth and ongoing success.

Elsewhere, the dealer has recruited Emily Robinson (pictured at the top of this story) to be lead its MG operations, as franchise director of ten sites across the country.

She joins from Group 1 Automotive, where she was head of aftersales for BMW and Mini, having previously held roles at both Caffyns and Marshall Motor Group.

Glyn Hopkin’s 13 Nissan franchises also have a new boss, with Dave Seaton (pictured below) taking the helm, having joined from Marshall.

The new appointments form part of a wider leadership restructure driven by new the group’s recently promoted chief operating officer, Paul Stapylton and CEO Fraser Cohen.

Commenting on the changes, Cohen said: ‘The addition of Dave and Emily to our senior leadership team, alongside Shab’s role change and Paul’s recent promotion, marks a critical step in our strategy to support the next chapter of Glyn Hopkin’s evolution.

‘Becoming an EOT in May 2024 has given us the platform to reinvest in our people and our processes.

‘These moves are all part of a clear and defined strategy to future-proof the leadership at Glyn Hopkin Group for many years ahead.’