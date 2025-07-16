Motor finance heavyweight Dave Briggs passes away following ‘courageous’ cancer battle

Tributes have today been paid to Tandem Bank Motor Finance boss Dave Briggs who has passed away following a short battle with cancer.

Briggs launched the lender three years ago and has led the business as managing director for the past three years.

Colleagues say he was well known and respected for his caring nature and ready sense of humour, which endured throughout his 40 year career in the motor finance sector.

His tragic passing comes just weeks after he was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to the Credit Industry award at the Credit Strategy Credit Awards, which were held on July 3.

Such was the love and affection for Briggs, he received an extended standing ovation from those in the room, as he collected the gong alongside his wife and daughter.

Organisers described the moment as ‘the most poignant moment in the 26-year history of the Credit Awards’ given the advanced nature of his cancer by that time.

Commenting on the tragic passing, Dave Anderson, sales director at Tandem Motor Finance, said: ‘It was a privilege to work alongside Dave as part of his team building Tandem Bank’s Motor Finance business.

‘His belief in what we were creating, combined with his relentless energy in making it happen, made a lasting mark.

‘He was a true teammate — sleeves rolled up, never too senior to get into the detail, and never short of encouragement or humour.

‘Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew him.’