Weekly Briefing: Why some car dealers are cursing complicated EV grant

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 8:55 am, July 18, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he writes about a trip to Manchester where he chatted to Auto Trader about why they removed car dealer logos from search results, among other things.

And while the government has been lauding its new electric car grant, car dealers are cursing the complexity of the discounts which has meant two days after launch there’s still no deals to be had on EVs.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • More airbag recall woe
  • Vertu boss on EV grants
  • JLR cuts 500 jobs
  • Gravell’s profits slide
  • Used car dealer’s wall disaster
  • JB1 plate sells for £600k
  • AI launched at Cazoo
  • Yeomans gets Mazda

