Weekly Briefing: Why some car dealers are cursing complicated EV grant

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he writes about a trip to Manchester where he chatted to Auto Trader about why they removed car dealer logos from search results, among other things.

And while the government has been lauding its new electric car grant, car dealers are cursing the complexity of the discounts which has meant two days after launch there’s still no deals to be had on EVs.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

More airbag recall woe

Vertu boss on EV grants

JLR cuts 500 jobs

Gravell’s profits slide

Used car dealer’s wall disaster

JB1 plate sells for £600k

AI launched at Cazoo

Yeomans gets Mazda

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.