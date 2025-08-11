Ford of Britain-owned dealer group TrustFord sees profits return to black in solid 2024

Ford’s UK dealer group turned around its fortunes last year, posting steady rises in revenue and pre-tax profit.

Latest accounts for TrustFord – filed under Ford Retail Limited – for the year ended December 31, 2024, show that after two years of being in the red, profits rebounded.

Pre-tax profit for the Car Dealer Top 100-ranked business year came to £16.9m, up from the £15.1m the business achieved in 2023. That year saw profit slump by over 42% on 2022’s performance, which itself was a 10.2% drop on 2021.

Revenue saw a solid rise from 2023’s £1.88bn to £2.16bn, thanks a 15% rise in vehicle revenues by £268m, and an 8% increase in workshop revenue as ‘a result of the expansion of mobile servicing operations’, chief financial officer Shaun Glanville commented.

EBIT fell from £27.1m to £26.5m, however, while gross profits were up 9% ‘as a result of increased revenues but impacted by increased overheads of 11%’.

Market share, meanwhile, rose from 26.9% to 28.2%, thanks to growth in both passenger and commercial fleet sales.

Commenting on the business’s future activities, Glanville said: ‘The directors have no plans at present to change the company’s activities in the near future, however the Cobham business was closed on April 30, 2025, Trowbridge purchased on July 11, 2025, and Gillingham freehold is planned for sale in December 2025.’