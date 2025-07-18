Car supermarket Fords of Winsford sets new sales record in first half of 2025

Fords of Winsford has clocked up record sales in the first half of 2025, beating all previous records dating back to its founding in 1959.

The used car supermarket, known as FOW, sold over 6,500 cars combined in H1 2025 from its Winsford and Trafford sites – it’s best first-half ever – and is mulling over plans to add a third site to its operations.

Its 14-acre, 1000-car HQ site in Winsford saw impressive growth, while Trafford clocked up a 20% year-on-year rise.

FOW said Trafford’s performance was ‘especially pleasing’ as the record was reached before the company embarked on expanding the site, which is due to begin next month.

The enlarged site will stock around 800 cars once work has been completed, up from the 450 cars of today. FOW says the expansion will make the site one of the largest ‘single venue car supermarkets’ in the Greater Manchester area.

Announcing the sales record, the business said that despite its planned expansion and booming business, it’s ‘committed’ to ‘stay true’ to its family business model.

It added that the growth will help to support its local charitable and sponsorship programmes.

Commenting on the news, group general manager at FOW, Kevin Cartwright, said: ‘These are really pleasing results and whilst we take nothing for granted, we should also celebrate our successes.

‘This volume growth will help us retain our excellent team members giving the business great foundations for further growth full stop.

‘Whilst some have left the car supermarket space recently, we believe in it and are wholly committed to it.

‘If our Trafford expansion goes to plan and sales from Winsford remain high, then FOW site 3 should not be too far away. As a business we have pivoted to growth.’

Latest accounts available for the business on Companies House show the firm made a £94,498 pre-tax loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 – a hefty reduction on the £361,537 loss it made in 2022.