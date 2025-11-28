Police recover three vehicles as investigations into theft from used car dealership continue

Police investigating a major theft from a used car dealership say that three vehicles have now been recovered.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that officers were appealing for information after a second-hand retailer in Calow fell victim to two raids in the same night.

The gang took a total of six vehicles as well as valuable tools and police have now issued an update on their inquiries.

Derbyshire Constabulary says that, since the incident on November 12, it has successfully recovered a Chevrolet Trax, Peugeot Boxer and grey Nissan Juke.

Meanwhile the hunt remains ongoing for a white Seat Leon, black Nissan Qashqui and blue VW Caddy.

In an attempt to try and find the remaining vehicles, officers have now released a still CCTV image of a truck that was being driven in the area around the time of the incident.

Police are currently working to identify the driver of the vehicle and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘Officers have been making extensive enquiries since the incident was reported to us and three of the vehicles – the Chevrolet Trax, Peugeot Boxer and Grey Nissan Juke – have since been recovered.

‘We have now issued a CCTV image of a vehicle that was being driven in the area around the time of the incident.

‘Officers would like to speak to the driver of this vehicle and are appealing for them, or anyone who knows who they are, to please come forward.

‘We appreciate the image is grainy but we hope that anyone who was in the area between 7.10pm and 7.20pm on Wednesday 12 November and has seen the vehicle will come forward.

‘In addition, we are asking for any motorists who were on Blacksmith Lane heading towards Brimington or Calow between 7pm and 7.20pm and have dash cam to please review the footage to see if you have captured the vehicle, or any of the stolen cars, on camera.’

The first theft happened at around 7pm on November 12, when the thieves arrived at the site in a Ford Transit flat-bed tipper. The group forced entry to the premises and stole five vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Officers say the suspects later returned at around 11.45pm the same night and stole a sixth vehicle – the Nissan Qashqai – before again leaving the area in convoy.

All stolen vehicles were seen travelling down Blacksmith Lane shortly after the thefts.

The vehicles taken were:

White Seat Leon – registration starting NX13

Black Nissan Qashqai – registration starting DG64

Black Chevrolet Trax – registration starting KU63

Grey Nissan Juke – registration starting VN65

Blue VW Caddy – registration starting PF11, formerly a gas company van with distinctive black wheel trims

White Peugeot Boxer – registration starting KX65, used as a recovery vehicle and identifiable by a bonnet bra, wheel trims and rooflight

Anyone with information is urged to contact police, quoting the incident reference 25000665908.