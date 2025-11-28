Weekly Briefing: Those Budget hammer blows and Motability shocks

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he hears from automotive execs – including Stellantis boss Eurig Druce – about their thoughts on the Budget.

Elsewhere he takes a closer look at how that Motability announcement rocked the industry.

Also featured are:

Auto Trader

Used Car Awards

IMDA

ECOS delayed

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.