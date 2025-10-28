Geely Auto opens first UK car dealership as Glyn Hopkin Chelmsford site begins trading

Geely Auto has opened its first UK dealership as a standalone brand as the outfit looks to make its mark in Britain.

The latest Chinese challenger held its official UK launch in London last week and has now began selling cars at its first showroom.

The Glyn Hopkin site in Chelmsford is the first of 50 franchised car dealers, which Geely hopes to have up and running by the end of the year.

The first sale was completed within hours of the doors being opened to the public, when Sean and Veronica Currie purchased an electric EX5 SUV.

Bosses say that the site offers customers a ‘next-generation retail environment’ where they can experience Geely’s signature electric SUV, take test drives, and access ‘class-leading’ EV care and aftersales support.

Mike Yang, general manager of Geely Auto UK, said: ‘From launching the brand just last Thursday to now officially opening our first dealer here in Essex – this speed and efficiency demonstrates the customer-focused ambitions of Geely Auto in the UK.

‘Now with the first customer sale taking place on top of this – we are delighted that the public are getting behind the brand and the product.

‘Our retailer network will be expanding rapidly throughout the rest of the year and Glyn Hopkin leads the way in what will soon be a nationwide presence.

‘The retail space in Chelmsford sets the tone for the Geely Auto brand in Britain which is modern, welcoming, and entirely focused on delivering a high-quality customer experience.

‘Our goal is to bring a new level of service, commitment and quality to the UK car-buying experience, and to give customers confidence in electric mobility.

‘This new Geely environment ensures that every visitor can expect the highest standards, from vehicle quality to aftersales support.’

Car Dealer reported earlier this year that Geely would be launching in the UK as a standalone brand, despite already owning Volvo, Polestar and Lotus here.

The firm has signed up with multiple dealer partners already, including Greenhous Group, but it is Glyn Hopkin which has taken the honour of being first.

Reflecting on the opening, Paul Stapylton, chief operating officer of Glyn Hopkin, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to launch Geely Auto’s very first UK dealership here in Chelmsford — a landmark moment both for Geely Auto and for the Glyn Hopkin Group.

‘This new site perfectly reflects our commitment to bringing innovative, future-focused brands to our customers, offering even more choice in the fast-growing EV market.

‘The Geely EX5 is an outstanding addition to our electric vehicle line-up, combining impressive design, technology, and real-world usability — exactly what today’s drivers are looking for.

‘We are confident that both new and existing Glyn Hopkin customers will value the exceptional quality, performance and ownership experience that Geely Auto brings to the UK.

‘This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our group and for customers across Essex and beyond.’