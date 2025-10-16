Greenhous Group signs up with Geely Auto as new standalone brand gets ready for UK launch

Car dealer Greenhous Group has agreed a new deal to represent Geely Auto, as the Chinese outfit prepares to launch as a standalone brand in the UK

Car Dealer reported earlier this year that the firm which owns Volvo and Lotus owner would be coming to these shores as its own entity later in 2025.

The new standalone brand is set to kick off with an electric SUV called the EX5 and work is now underway to get dealer partners signed up in time.

Greenhous will represent the newcomer in Shrewsbury, where it will sit alongside existing existing Nissan and used car operations.

Bosses say that the expansion enables Greenhous to ‘reach new customer segments, whilst reinforcing their sustainability commitments’.

Ashley Passant, managing director of the car & fleet division at Greenhous, said: ‘Welcoming Geely to our brand line-up is an exciting step forward for our company.

‘Geely has consistently demonstrated its ability to combine affordability with world-class design and innovation.

‘Their focus on electrification and mobility solutions perfectly complements our long-term strategy to offer a broad, future-ready portfolio for our customers.’

Sales of the EX5 are expected to commence in the final quarter of this year.

With prices starting at £31,999, the vehicle will be enterring the C-segment market, which already includes the likes of the Toyota C-HR+, Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

To get the car ready for UK roads, Geely is leaning on one of its British subsidiaries – Lotus – for assistance.

Speaking over the summer, Mike Yang, general manager at Geely Auto UK, said: ‘We know the Geely EX5 is a great product with several core features that will appeal to a British audience.

‘That’s why we chose it to be our first passenger car for sale in the UK. However, we’re aware that UK customers have unique demands.

‘For that reason, before we release the car for sale, we’re working with the experts at Lotus Engineering to make sure we have a car that’s in line with expectations.

‘Lotus Engineering has a formidable track record along with some of the best R&D resources, so we’re delighted to be working closely with them.’