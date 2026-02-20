ATS Euromaster to wind down UK operations with 700 roles at risk of redundancy

ATS Euromaster has announced it will wind down its UK operations after efforts to stem mounting losses failed to turn the business around.

The fast-fit car and van specialist said the decision follows the closure of 86 of its most unprofitable centres in 2025, a move which did not ‘halt significant financial losses in a market experiencing over-capacity, rising costs and shifting consumer behaviour’.

It has confirmed it’s pursuing discussions with two operators in a bid to preserve as many jobs as possible, however.

Under the proposals, 35 of its 152 points of sale would be sold to Formula One Autocentres, with a further 14 sites transferring to S&M Tyres, which trades as Elite Garages. Subject to completion, 216 employees across the 49 sites are expected to move to the new owners under TUPE regulations.

However, the company said that following these disposals it would no longer be viable to continue trading, as ‘the reduced scale of the network would lack the geographic reach to compete effectively in the UK’.

Just over 700 roles are set to be placed at risk of redundancy across ATS Euromaster’s Aston-based head office, call centre and the remaining 103 sites.

A collective consultation process will now begin, running until April 30, 2026.

In addition, 13 mobile night technicians will be invited to transfer under TUPE to Tructyre, a separate Euromaster Group business focused on mobile tyre services for commercial vehicles. ATS staff will also be given priority access to current and upcoming vacancies at Tructyre.

Centres earmarked for potential closure will remain open during consultation, with a proposed final day of trading of May 1, 2026. The company said it is committed to meeting its obligations to customers and suppliers during an orderly wind-down.

Nick Harley, group managing director of Euromaster UK, said: ‘Today’s announcement marks an extremely sad and difficult moment for everyone in the company. We recognise the impact this will have on our colleagues, their families, and the communities ATS Euromaster serves, and it is not a decision we have taken lightly.

‘Despite the team’s massive efforts to reshape the business, improve financial performance, and secure a sustainable future, a combination of intense market competition, sluggish activity within the sector and rising costs have left us with no viable path forward to a break-even position.

‘Our number one priority now is to treat every employee fairly and respectfully, fully appreciating that many have enjoyed long careers with us. Colleagues transferring to the new owners will do so with continuity and stability, while those in locations proposed for closure will be supported through collective consultation.’