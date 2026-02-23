More brands sign up to Car Dealer Live 2026 – have you got your tickets yet?

If you’re looking for inspiration for your dealership in 2026, more brands have signed up to compliment our packed agenda at Car Dealer Live.

This year we’ve redesigned our event, sponsored by Autotrader, to add even more opportunities for connections to be made.

During arrival coffees, breaks and lunch, a networking area has been added where more automotive business will showcase how they can help dealers.

Car Dealer Live takes place on March 19 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon. Tickets for car dealers and suppliers are available now.

On the live stage our partners – which include Autotrader, Google, Motorway, Impel, Keyloop and Cox Automotive – will all deliver exclusive research carried out for the event.

Topics include the rise of Chinese car manufacturers, top tips on how dealers can tackle supply issues in 2026 and how AI is helping some dealers stay on top of their leads.

In the networking area, they’ll be more forward-thinking firms who will be able to explain their new products and services for dealers.

Brands taking part include:

Brego – the used car valuations specialist

DealerKit – the car dealership DMS built for dealers, by dealers

Jigsaw Finance – a car finance broker with access to 30 funders

UVeye – a 24-camera, AI-powered visual inspection solution

Rallye Digital – a firm producing dynamic pricing displays for dealers

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘I’m delighted so many firms will be showcasing at our event on March 19.

‘The partners on the live stage have put together an amazing body of research that will help inspire the audience and in the break out area those conversations can continue.

‘The event really is about networking and with the pre-event social get together at the hotel, and these added chances to connect at the event, I am confident those dealers taking time out of their day jobs to attend will get a huge amount out of the day.’

Car Dealer Live 26 will be hosted by Baggott, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin.

Eight car manufacturer bosses have signed up to attend with a headline interview with Peugeot MD Nicola Dobson kicking off the day.

Executives from Suzuki, Dacia and Subaru/Xpeng will take part in our car manufacturer panel, while a Chinese challenger brand session will feature BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery.

The independent car dealer panel features IMDA chairman and used car dealer Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas, the founder of dealership Really Easy Car Credit, and George Manning, director of car supermarket Hilton Garage.

There will also be a Social Media Masterclass featuring dealers who have saved thousands selling cars on social platforms.

Franchised dealers taking part in another panel include Hedin CEO Richard Ennis and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe.

Tickets to the event are available now and cost £165 for trading car dealers. Supplier tickets are £335.

Hotel room packages are also available with a room the night before the event. A social get together will be held the evening prior to the event for those attending to catch up with colleagues and network with like-minded professionals.

Pricing:

Dealer ticket: £165

Supplier ticket: £335

Streaming ticket: £225

Dealer + Hotel package: £325

Supplier + Hotel package: £495

(prices ex vat)

Stay tuned for further announcements in the coming weeks and to book your tickets log on to the website CarDealerLive.co.uk.