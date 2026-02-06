Sprawling London estate belonging to car dealer Peter Wadell up for sale for £20m

Ousted Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell has put his sprawling London estate on the market as his ongoing legal battles continue.

Waddell was removed from the top of the used car supermarket group back in April 2024, following a string of allegations around his conduct.

He has since been locked in proceedings against investment group Freshstream as he battles to regain control of the firm he founded back in 1986.

With the case still rumbling on in the background, it appears that Wadddell is now looking to sell his ultra luxury Holwood House home in London.

For sale with estate agents Fine and Country, the Grade I listed property was built between 1823 and 1826, with former residents including ex-prime minister William Pitt the Younger. Winston Churchill was also rumoured to be a regular visitor to the site during WWII.

The home has been on the market since last year and agents are inviting offers in excess of £20m, with Waddell said to be relocating to Spain full-time, where he has built an exact replica of the house.

The 11 bedroom house is set over 27,000 square feet, on sprawling grounds that stretch to over 40 acres. There are 12 reception rooms. a luxurious leisure suite which including a swimming pool, a champagne bar, a shisha lounge and a four car garage.

Last year, Waddell was also granted planning permission for a larger 20 car garage, complete with its own games room, bowling alley and lift.

Describing the house in the listing, Fine and Country say: ‘Set at the end of a sweeping drive through historic parkland, a rare and captivating country estate, one that seamlessly blends architectural grandeur, cutting edge modern comfort and an extraordinary sense of heritage.

‘Immaculately refurbished to the highest standard, the house has been thoughtfully restored for contemporary family living while celebrating the craftsmanship and character of its period origins.

‘From the moment you step inside, the scale and elegance are unmistakable. The stately entrance and inner halls form the heart of the home, rising dramatically to a double-height gallery above.

‘Limestone floors, intricate cornicing and domed ceilings create a sense of occasion, while original parquet flooring and open fireplaces add warmth and authenticity.

‘Technology has been discreetly integrated, with underfloor heating to the ground floor and first-floor bathrooms, alongside Sonos audio and a Crestron home management system controlling lighting, climate, curtains and entertainment at the touch of a tablet or smartphone.

‘The house occupies an elevated position on Holwood Hill, commanding far reaching southerly views across rolling countryside. Two areas of woodland frame the property, creating a natural avenue and a picturesque vista.’

Waddell’s ongoing legal case is likely to be heard in the High Court later this year.

Car Dealer spent two days in the High Court last May as Waddell unsuccessfully applied for a temporary injunction which would have seen him handed back voting and information rights as shareholder of the business, ahead of a full trial.

His conduct was described in court as ‘abusive, racist, sexist, misogynistic and irrational’ with legal papers later revealing a string of further allegations.

Waddell has raised multiple concerns about the investigation which resulted in his departure with his lawyers describing he process as being ‘very questionable’.