Arnold Clark continues to grow BYD partnership as it opens 12th site with Chinese brand

Arnold Clark has added to its network of BYD dealerships with the opening of a new site near Glasgow.

The Chinese outfit will join Volkswagen at Arnold Clark’s Rutherglen premises, showcasing the very latest cars in the brand’s range.

The new branch is already up and running, becoming the retailer’s 12 site representing BYD across England and Scotland.

The Car Dealer Top 100 table-topper says BYD is the ‘world’s leading electric car manufacturer’ with the boss of the new site heralding the ‘remarkable impression’ that the brand has made in the UK.

Craig Hood, franchise manager at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We are thrilled to be opening another Arnold Clark BYD branch, giving our customers even greater choice when it comes to selecting their next car.

‘BYD has made a remarkable impression on the UK market, and drivers have been quick to embrace their innovative range of electric vehicles.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our new Rutherglen branch so they can discover the exciting BYD line-up for themselves.’

BYD is currently aiming to have 120 retail points across the UK by the end of the year, as part of a major drive to increase sales in key markets.

The brand has also set its sights on being the UK’s biggest car brand within just three years.

Speaking on the Car Dealer Podcast earlier this year, Steve Beattie, sales and marketing director of BYD UK, said that the brand wants to put ‘profitable dealers’ at the heart of those plans with the firm looking to sign up with around 35 retail partners.