Two new BYDs arrive at UK dealers as Chinese brand continues to grow presence

BYD has once again broadened its product range as it continues on its mission to become the UK’s number one car brand.

The Chinese outfit has confirmed the addition of the new Seal 6 DM-i Saloon and Touring, both of which are available to order via dealers now.

Both variants have been given a plug-in hybrid setup that delivers up to 87 miles of electric-only range in urban settings, after which the standard petrol engine fires into life.

The saloon is priced from £33,990, with prices for the Touring model kicking off at £34,990. Both cars come in two specifications available – Boost and Comfort.

As standard, entry-level Boost models get 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers and headlights, as well as a 12.8-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

Higher-spec Comfort cars get a larger 15.4-inch infotainment screen, alongside 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats.

An eight-speaker sound system with a wireless smartphone charger is also included in this grade, alongside front parking sensors and a 360-degree parking camera. Prices for Comfort specification cars start from £36,825 for the Saloon and £37,990 for the Touring.

A key difference between the two lies with the speed of charge that they can accept. Boost cars get a 3.3kW on-board charger, allowing for an AC charge time of three hours to get from 15 to 100 per cent.

In contrast, the Boost model can accept up to 26kW of DC charging, dropping this time to 23 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

BYD is currently aiming to have 120 retail points across the UK by the end of the year, as part of a major drive to increase sales in key markets.

The brand has also set its sights on being the UK’s biggest car brand within just three years.

Speaking on the Car Dealer Podcast earlier this year, Steve Beattie, sales and marketing director of BYD UK, said that the brand wants to put ‘profitable dealers’ at the heart of those plans with the firm looking to sign up with around 35 retail partners.

He told hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay: ‘BYD’s ambition was to be number one in China, going back a few years and they are now number one in China.

‘The ambition they’re constantly looking at is to be number one in the world. If you’re going to be number one car manufacturer in the world, you’re going to have to be number one in the big markets like the UK to be able to do that.’

The new BYD Seal 6 DM-i is available to order now, ahead of first deliveries getting underway next month.