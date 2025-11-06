Arnold Clark grows Volvo partnership with new showroom in Glasgow

Dealer group Arnold Clark has added to its retail network with the opening of a new Volvo dealership in Glasgow.

The state-of-the-art new site joins the group’s existing Volvo showroom in Stirling and Inverness and and is already welcoming customers.

The dealership is located on Hamilton Road, where the Car Dealer Top 100 table topper already has showrooms representing Vauxhall and Peugeot.

Bosses say that the facility will showcase Volvo’s ‘full range of award-winning models’, from the innovative all-electric EX30 to the versatile XC90.

They have described the opening as an ‘exciting milestone’ for the group as it continues to grow its already huge presence north of the border.

Callum Rankin, Arnold Clark group brand director, said: ‘The opening of our Glasgow Volvo branch is an exciting milestone for us.

‘Volvo is a brand that continues to innovate in electrification and safety, and we’re delighted to make its exceptional cars more accessible to customers in Glasgow and the surrounding areas.’

Glen Edgar, Arnold Clark franchise manager, added: ‘We have seen fantastic success with our Stirling and Inverness Volvo branches, and Glasgow is the perfect next step.

‘We look forward to welcoming both new and returning Volvo customers to our Glasgow branch.’

Volvo remains one of a handful of brands in the UK to still operate an agency sales model, after the majority of the industry turned its back in the controversial approach.

Boss Nicole Melillo Shaw explained how the Swedish brand makes the system work for its retailers at this year’s Car Dealer Live conference.

