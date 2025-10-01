Close encounters of the electric kind at Nissan as dealers show off new Micra and Leaf

Car buyers across the UK are invited for a close encounter with Nissan’s latest 100% electric models at their local dealership.

The Japanese brand is setting up a tour of more than 130 of its showrooms across the UK – called ‘Electric Encounters Live’ – which will feature the new Leaf and Micra models.

The tour kicks off next Monday, October 6, and will run until Saturday, January 1, 2026.

The dealership-hosted preview events will feature reveals of both models and presentations from product experts. Guests will be able to sit inside the cars and there will be pop-up experiences, goodie bag giveaways and prizes, plus complimentary refreshments and a range of what Nissan describes as ‘immersive, fun activities’.

Fiona Mackay, Nissan GB marketing director, said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to present the All-New Nissan Leaf and Micra to customers through our Electric Encounters Live tour. Both cars look simply fantastic and are packed with the latest smart technology to make driving simpler, safer and more fun.

‘With two brilliant new 100% electric models to show off, this double launch represents a hugely exciting new stage of Nissan’s activity in the UK. We’re incredibly proud of both cars and Electric Encounters Live is bigger and better than any previous Nissan dealer tour, so we can’t wait to show people what they could be driving in 2026.’

Customers interested in attending Electric Encounters Live at their local Nissan dealership can sign up now at https://nissanelectricencounters.com