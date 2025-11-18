Ford kills off the Focus – iconic car ends production after 27 years

After 27 years in production, the axe has finally fallen on the Ford Focus.

The carmaker revealed in 2022 that it would not be replacing the current model with a new generation – and time has now being called on production.

In a statement to Auto Express, Ford said: ‘The Focus has been an important part of the Ford family in Europe for over 27 years, and we are deeply grateful for the loyalty and passion our customers have shown for this iconic vehicle.’

The Focus’s demise sees Ford continue its transition from occupying traditional hatchback, estate and saloon car sectors, to having a model range predominately made up of crossovers and SUVs.

The Focus has now followed the same path as the Fiesta and Mondeo in being deleted from Ford’s product plans, as the Blue Oval focuses on developing its electric car range beyond the current Puma Gen-E, Explorer, Capri and Mustang Mach-E models.

But, like many other large global carmakers, Ford is feeling the effect of lower-than-forecast sales of EVs in Europe.

In September, the company said it would cut up to 1,000 jobs at its factory in Cologne, Germany. The former Fiesta plant builds the Explorer and Capri, and has been operating below capacity.

The Ford Puma remains the UK’s best-selling car, however, holding the title for the past two years. But Ford has slipped from its best-selling car brand position of 10 years ago to fifth last year.

The Focus was introduced at a time when Ford was in a similarly challenging position.

Launched in 1998, the Focus reversed Ford’s fortunes practically overnight thanks to its ‘New Edge’ design language and sharp handling. It ushered in a new era of Ford dominating the sales charts.

There are no immediate plans for an electric successor to the Focus, despite the carmaker reportedly working on smaller EVs to offer more affordable models.

But the Focus name could return in the future if the revival of the Capri moniker is anything to go by.

The now-former Focus factory in Saarlouis, Germany, which has been building the model since 1998 – and before that its predecessor, the Escort – will now evolve to building components.