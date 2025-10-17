Former Mercedes sales director Sally Dennis to join Cinch as new MD – leaked memo

Former Mercedes sales director Sally Dennis is to join online retailer Cinch as its new managing director.

That is according to a leaked memo which has been sent to staff, confirming the arrival of the experienced industry figure from Monday (Oct 20).

The message has been seen in full by Car Dealer and was signed by Constellation Retail CEO, Gary Savage.

The pair previously worked together at Mercedes, where Savage worked as CEO and managing director of Mercedes-Benz Cars UK.

Dennis spent the last 13 years at the German brand, taking up the sales director job back in 2023, but confirmed her exit via LinkedIn earlier this month, when she said she would be ’embarking on new adventures’.

It now seems that those adventures will include leading Cinch as the outfit continues to try and make online used car sales work.

The memo, sent to staff, says: ‘I’d like to inform you about a new appointment for Constellation Retail.

‘From 20 October, Sally Dennis will join us as managing director, Cinch.

‘Sally brings a wealth of experience, having spent 35 years in the automotive industry within the retail and manufacturer landscape, across brands including VW, Seat and Audi.

‘For the last 13 years, Sally has worked at Mercedes-Benz UK – most recently as sales director, where she was central to the brand’s transition to agency model and in ensuring alignment with network partners.

‘Prior to this, Sally held leadership positions within fleet, used cars and remarketing, as well as Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

‘In her new role, Sally will lead the ongoing development of our cinch business in line with our objectives as part of Constellation Retail.

‘Please join me in welcoming Sally and wishing her all the best in her new role.’

Car Dealer has contacted Cinch for comment.