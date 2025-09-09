Here are all the important cars revealed at this year’s IAA Munich show

Motor shows may not be as prestigious as they once were, but that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest names in the industry using Munich this week to show off their latest wares.

The show, to give its full name of ‘IAA Mobility’, has mostly seen a bold attempt by Volkswagen to present a range of more affordable EVs, while other carmakers have used the show to reveal ambitious concept cars of the future.

Here we detail the highlights of the show.

BMW iX3

BMW has started its Neue Klasse range of vehicles with a new iX3.

The battery-powered model aims to bring one of the longest electric ranges of any EV on sale in the UK, delivering up to 500 miles on a single charge. It’ll also offer charging speeds of up to 400kW, with BMW claiming that 231 miles of range could be added in just ten minutes.

Externally, the iX3 shows an evolution of the original ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV concept, with an illuminated version of BMW’s famous kidney grille, albeit orientated vertically rather than horizontally. There’s quite a difference between the iX3 and the combustion-engined X3, too.

Priced from £58,755 in the UK, first examples of the iX3 are expected to arrive in March 2026, where it will rival the likes of the Mercedes GLC and Volvo EX60.

Cupra Raval

Cupra used Munch to reveal more details on its new compact electric supermini, the Raval.

The Raval will be Cupra’s smallest model, and will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB+ platform, which is the same as the German giant’s new ID.Polo EV.

Revealing a camouflaged version of the car, Markus Haupt, interim CEO of Cupra, said: ‘The Cupra Raval is now shaping our future. Because with it, we’ve brought together everything Cupra stands for: emotion, striking design, electrifying performance and as always, driver focused.’

Hyundai Concept Three

It may initially look like a whacky concept car, by the Concept Three gives some very strong hints at the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 3 – a new B-segment EV and the smallest member of the Ioniq family.

The styling is set to be carried over largely unchanged, so the production hatchback will have a bit of a coupe look about it. The Concept also has visible speakers at the back where the exhaust pipes would normally be – and that could make production too.

Battery sizes haven’t been confirmed, but it’s likely the production Ioniq 3 will use the same packs already found in the Kia EV3, so 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh. The final will arrive next year.

Leapmotor B05

The B05 sits in the C-segment electric family hatchback class and will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3.

Design touches include frameless window surrounds, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Leapmotor has not revealed images of the car’s interior at this stage, or announced what powertrain the car will feature; however, it’s likely to use the same ‘Leapmotor 3.5’ architecture as the firm’s new B10 electric SUV, which also features a 67.1kWh battery pack with an electric motor to give a claimed range of more than 260 miles.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Officially called the ‘GLC with EQ Technology’, the new model will act as the ‘first model in a completely new vehicle family’, according to Mercedes, and has been created as an electric vehicle from the ground up, rather than adapted from an existing petrol or diesel model.

Alongside a range of up to 443 miles, the electric GLC uses an 800-volt charging system, which will allow it to add up to 188 miles of range in ten minutes.

Arriving with a bold new look, the GLC incorporates an ultra-wide grille framed by LED running lights, while inside there’s a new ‘Sky Control’ panoramic sunroof which incorporates 162 illuminated ‘stars’.

Polestar 5

The Polestar 5 is the brand’s new halo car, and will rival the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Lotus Emeya.

It sits on a completely brand new, scalable bonded aluminium platform, it has new battery and 800-volt charging technology, and uses a tonne of environmentally-friendly and recycled materials in places that you can and cannot see.

Bosses told us that the 5 is the ‘purest embodiment of Polestar performance yet’, so, this car is rather a big deal for the brand.

Renault Clio

Renault revealed the sixth-generation Clio supermini which will be available with petrol and hybrid power.

The sixth-generation model features a new exterior design, which the manufacturer claims has been inspired by the firm’s Emblème concept car. The front grille features diamond emblems, there are curved LED daytime running lights, black wheel arches, hidden rear door handles and a coupe-esque sloping roofline. At the back, there is a sloped rear window and an integrated rear spoiler to give a sportier profile.

In terms of powertrains, the new Clio is available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 190Nm of torque. There is also the option of a hybrid setup, which is a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol mated to an electric motor to produce 158bhp and a total of 377Nm of torque.

Skoda Epiq

Skoda will expand its electric SUV line-up with the just-revealed Epiq.

Due to enter production next year, the Epiq will sit underneath the Elroq and Enyaq as the firm’s smallest electric SUV.

With space for five and a 475-litre boot, the Epiq has been designed to maximise space in a car with a relatively small footprint. At 4.1 metres in length, it’s slightly shorter than the Skoda Kamiq, which is currently the smallest SUV in the brand’s range.

The Czech firm says that the price tag of the Epiq is ‘expected to be comparable with its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterpart, putting it around £24,000.

Skoda Vision O

Skoda has given a glimpse of what its future estate cars could look like with the Vision O.

Expected to preview a future Octavia replacement, the electric Vision O concept has been launched first and foremost as an estate car, or a combi, representing the brand’s commitment to these traditionally practical models which have been a core part of the Skoda range for decades.

With a new take on Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design, which has been used on cars such as the Elroq and Enyaq, the Vision O has a long, sweeping roofline and a long wheelbase, which helps improve interior spaciousness. Skoda says that the Vision O offers a 650-litre boot, which is only slightly less than the one you’d find in the current Superb. With the rear seats down, this can be increased to 1,700 litres.

Volkswagen ID.Polo

Known up to now as the ID.2, VW’s new electric supermini was shown off again at Munich but now wearing a new name.

To coincide with the Polo’s 50th birthday, the car will now be known as the ID.Polo as the German carmaker looks to add its back catalogue of names.

Also on display was the ID.Polo GTI, or the ID.2 GTI Concept as it was previously known as.

Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept

Designed to offer a compact size, the ID. Cross measures in at just over four metres long and just over 2.6 metres wide, making it similar in terms of dimensions to the current Volkswagen T-Cross.

However, it aims to bring a large amount of interior space with space for five occupants, a 450-litre boot and an additional 25 litres of space under the bonnet. The show car – which may yet be tweaked when it makes its way into production – also features seats which can be folded down entirely to create a ‘reclining area’.

Due to be launched next year, it’s expected that the production version of the ID. Cross Concept will be priced similarly to the petrol-powered T-Cross. As a result, prices should start at around £25,000.