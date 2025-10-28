LE Capital and Motorway announce strategic partnership to accelerate dealer growth

LE Capital, a leading stock funding platform for independent dealers, has partnered with Motorway, the UK’s fastest-growing used car marketplace, to deliver a seamless way for used car dealers to fund vehicle purchases from the Motorway platform.

This collaboration is designed to make sourcing high-quality, privately-owned stock simpler and quicker – helping dealers improve cash flow and accelerate growth.

Through a new API integration, LE Capital’s stock funding product is now embedded into Motorway’s payment flow.

This allows customers to fund vehicles with a single click and delivers a smooth experience for dealers looking to source, fund, pay for, and transport vehicles in one streamlined process.

What this means for dealers

Dealers can now benefit from:

Faster Funding: Immediate access to finance for stock purchases, helping dealers keep forecourts full and competitive.

Immediate access to finance for stock purchases, helping dealers keep forecourts full and competitive. Seamless Integration: Motorway’s digital platform combined with LE Capital’s stock funding solution creates a frictionless experience for buying vehicles.

Motorway’s digital platform combined with LE Capital’s stock funding solution creates a frictionless experience for buying vehicles. Improved Cash Flow: Dealers can turn stock quicker and reinvest in high-demand vehicles without delays.

Driving dealer success

George Stancliffe, CEO of LE Capital, said: ‘Speed is everything for dealers, and our new API integration with Motorway delivers exactly that.

‘By connecting our finance solutions directly to Motorway’s platform, dealers can secure funding in just a few clicks – keeping forecourts stocked and ready to meet demand without delays.’

James Wilson, COO of Motorway, added: ‘At Motorway, we’re always looking for new ways to support profitable growth for our dealer partners.

‘Our partnership with LE Capital builds on that commitment – giving dealers a seamless way to fund purchases directly through the Motorway platform.

‘This integration means dealers can source, pay, fund, and move stock all in one place, improving cash flow and helping them reinvest quickly in the vehicles that drive their businesses forward.’

Next steps for dealers

Dealers will now see a dedicated link on the Motorway website, directing them to LE Capital’s landing page to apply for stock funding.

Dealers interested in a Motorway account can find out more here.